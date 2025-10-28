Nola: Story Planner & Writing, Japan’s Leading Platform for Authors, to Launch English App in U.S. & Canada in Oct 2025 Key Features of Nola Key Features of Nola2 Yuki Kamagata, CEO of indent Inc.

For every writer who loves creating: Nola supports “structured storytelling” by streamlining manuscript writing, managing setting materials, and building plots.

JAPAN, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo-based indent inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the official English-language app for Nola: Story Planner & Writing, a dedicated editor tool designed to support structured storytelling for writers. This app, available on both iOS and Android, will be released in the United States and Canada starting October 2025.

indent has been supporting the creative environment for writers to produce globally loved content such as novels, anime, and manga. Since 2018, the company has operated Nola: Story Planner & Writing in Japan, assisting writers with manuscript writing, character and setting management, and plot creation.

As Japan’s anime industry surpassed ¥3 trillion in 2023 (*1) and continues to show remarkable global growth potential(*1), Nola has striven to contribute to the growth and revitalization of the creative market. By listening closely to the ideas and needs of Japanese writers, indent has focused on building a more comfortable and productive creative environment.

Now celebrating it’s 7th anniversary, Nola supports over 600,000 registered users and has facilitated the creation of more than 2.5 million works in Japan. Many of which have gone on to be published or ranked highly on digital platforms.

Building on its expertise in Japan, Nola is now launching its official English-language app in the United States and Canada to offer writers a flexible and creative environment where they can enjoy creative work in their own way. Through this initiative, indent aims to nurture the next generation of global hit content while contributing to the development and revitalization of the global content industry, including novels, manga, and other forms of entertainment.

＜ Key Features of Nola＞

Nola is a simple, easy-to-use writing app loved by over 600,000 writers in Japan, including professionals. From outlining themes to building plots, writing drafts, organizing characters, and managing worldbuilding notes, Nola keeps your creative process intuitive and well-organized.

Key Features:

Cloud sync & backup – Access your work anytime, on any device.

Theme & goal setting – Define your novel’s message and destination.

Plot builder – Plan your story using structured formats like Kishōtenketsu or Jo-Ha-Kyu.

Draft editor – Write and save your manuscript in the cloud. Offline mode also available.

Character & world database – Save profiles, settings, and item descriptions to avoid inconsistencies.

Relationship chart – Visualize how characters are connected as your story evolves.

Character illustration tool – Design avatars using customizable parts.

Created in Japan. Loved by writers.

Nola is the all-in-one tool for storytellers seeking clarity, structure, and creativity—all in one app.

Pricing:

Monthly: $9.99

Annual: $99.99

Prices in USD; CAD pricing may vary by store.

How to Download

Nola Official Website：https://nola-novel.com/

US

App Store：https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1468307521

Google Play：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nola.app&hl=en_US&gl=US

CA

App Store：https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/id1468307521

Google Play：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nola.app&hl=en&gl=CA

- Website: https://indent.co.jp/en

-Additional Information

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202404038986

https://www.wantedly.com/companies/indent/post_articles/904569

Comment from Yuki Kamagata, CEO of indent iInc.

As the global “anime ecosystem”—encompassing anime, manga, and games—is estimated to exceed $50 billion (*2), the creative power of writers—the source of all original stories—represents both a cultural treasure and a significant growth driver on the global stage.

As a platform supporting this creative origin, indent is committed not only to providing an environment where writers can focus on their craft with confidence, but also to building sustainable models that enable creativity to become a viable livelihood. Through these efforts, we aim to contribute to the advancement and long-term growth of the global content industry.

Looking ahead, by collaborating with editorial teams at more than 50 publishing and media companies in Japan and abroad, indent will continue to take on new challenges—creating the next generation of hit IP that captivates audiences worldwide, while at the same time enhancing corporate value and delivering sustainable returns to stakeholders.

About indent

indent is committed to creating an environment where authors can focus entirely on their craft while fostering a virtuous cycle in which companies and new talent connect to generate powerful, emotionally resonant content.

At the heart of this mission is “Nola”, a creative platform with over 600,000 registered writers and more than 2.5 million works produced. Building on this strong foundation, indent supports both domestic and international companies aiming to develop media-mix-ready intellectual properties (IP) that can thrive on the global stage.

To accelerate this growth, indent has entered into a strategic partnership with Red Seven Inc. (https://redseven.jp/), a company renowned for producing numerous global hit webtoons. Together, we provide comprehensive support across the entire creative value chain—from sourcing and nurturing promising original works to full-scale production.

Through these initiatives, indent is not only empowering writers and enriching the global content ecosystem but also strengthening its position as a key player in driving sustainable growth within the expanding creative and IP markets.

