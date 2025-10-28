Responding to global demand, popular ramen brand AFURI launches cross-border e-commerce on its official online store. Yuzu Shio Ramen, Yuzu Shoyu Ramen and Yuzu Ratanmen (Spicy Yuzu Ramen) Original Goods Expressing the AFURI World Original Goods Expressing the AFURI World‗1 AFURI

Captivating the world with its clear golden broth, AFURI launches cross-border e-commerce, offering signature bowls, T-shirts, and more.

JAPAN, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFURI Inc. (Headquarters: Atsugi, Kanagawa, Japan; CEO: Hiroto Nakamura), the operator of the popular ramen brand AFURI, has launched cross-border e-commerce on its official online store starting August 2025. This new service allows customers worldwide to purchase AFURI’s dry noodle “Souvenir Ramen” series and original merchandise, which were previously available only in Japan. Around 50 items are offered through this service, delivering the unique AFURI experience beyond Japan’s borders, highlighted by its signature golden clear broth.

Official AFURI Online Store:

URL: https://shop.afuri.com/

Popular Products Now Available Internationally

The cross-border e-commerce launch features AFURI’s “Souvenir Ramen” series, dry noodles that faithfully replicate the taste of AFURI’s in-store ramen. Since its release, the series has sold over 250,000 servings in just one year and has been highly praised for offering an easy way to enjoy authentic AFURI flavors.

Among these, AFURI’s signature Yuzu Shio Ramen remains a favorite among ramen fans both in Japan and abroad. Additionally, Yuzu Shoyu Ramen and Yuzu Ratan Ramen (Spicy Yuzu Ramen) are also available at AFURI locations, the official online store, and select retailers, which now can be purchased internationally through cross-border e-commerce.

Service Area and Delivery System

This service is offered globally through WorldShopping, a platform that acts on behalf of overseas customers to handle purchasing, international shipping, and customs procedures. Customers can enjoy a simple and secure shopping experience.

International shipping is managed by multiple reliable carriers, ensuring that customers abroad can enjoy the taste of Japan quickly and safely.

Exclusive Merchandise Expressing AFURI’s Unique Aesthetic

In addition to ramen, AFURI offers a selection of original merchandise designed to express the brand’s signature aesthetic and philosophy, which is now available internationally. The lineup includes signature ramen bowls designed to enhance the dining experience, stylish T-shirts featuring AFURI typography, and playful items such as ramen-patterned umbrellas and cushions. These goods embody AFURI’s minimalist design philosophy and have been expanded to coincide with the start of cross-border e-commerce.

Vision

The launch of cross-border e-commerce marks a major step in bringing AFURI’s flavors to ramen lovers worldwide. Moving forward, AFURI plans to expand its product lineup and distribution network, guided by feedback from international customers, to reach more countries and regions.

Comment from AFURI E-Commerce Manager

“We have received numerous messages from customers saying, ‘We want to enjoy AFURI ramen in our own country.’ The launch of cross-border e-commerce is our response to that enthusiasm. Through this initiative, we hope to make AFURI’s signature golden clear broth and our proud Japanese food culture more accessible and enjoyable for people worldwide.”

About AFURI

AFURI Inc. originated with the opening of its flagship store, ZUND-BAR, in Atsugi, Kanagawa in 2001, followed by AFURI Ebisu in 2003. Today, AFURI operates 21 stores across Japan.

From the beginning, AFURI has used the pristine water from Mt. Ōyama in the Tanzawa Mountains as its soup base. Its clear, delicate broth is made from fresh whole chicken, aromatic vegetables, and seafood. AFURI values the natural flavor of ingredients, carefully crafting its “dashi” soup stock without artificial coloring, preservatives, or MSG to ensure safe and delicious products every day.

AFURI’s stores are designed to be minimal, bright, and clean. The brand has expanded internationally to cities with sophisticated food culture, including Portland, Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver, Toronto, and Hong Kong.

Company Information:

Company Name: AFURI Inc.

Address: 2-1-23 Onna, Atsugi, Kanagawa, Japan

CEO: Hiroto Nakamura

Store Information: https://afuri.com/findus/

Official Online Store: https://shop.afuri.com/

Related Links:

AFURI Official Website: https://afuri.com

AFURI Official Online Store: https://shop.afuri.com

AFURI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/afuri_fineramen

AFURI X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/AFURI_fineramen

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.