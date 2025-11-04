Tokyo to Exhibit at “Smart City Expo World Congress 2025” in Barcelona, Showcasing the Future of Urban Innovation

Sharing Japan’s Global Vision for a Resilient and Sustainable City Model

JAPAN, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will exhibit at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2025 (SCEWC 2025), one of the world’s largest international conferences on smart cities and urban innovation, to be held from November 4 to 6, 2025. As part of the “SusHi Tech Tokyo” project, this exhibition aims to showcase Tokyo’s vision of a disaster-resilient, sustainable, and people-centered future city to the world.

The Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) is one of the world’s largest international conferences in the field of smart cities, attracting over 25,000 participants from more than 140 countries. Through this event, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) aims to promote international collaboration with cities, companies, and research institutions, while showcasing Tokyo’s latest examples of building a resilient and sustainable urban environment.

This exhibition is part of TMG’s “SusHi Tech Tokyo” initiative. At the core of this initiative is the Tokyo Bay eSG Project, which envisions a sustainable future city over the next 50 to 100 years in the Bay Area, aiming to create urban models where nature and technology coexist in harmony. The project is also linked with BeSmartTokyo, an initiative promoting the digital transformation of the city through collaboration among government, businesses, and citizens, enabling TMG to present a comprehensive vision of Tokyo’s smart city strategy.

Exhibiting Companies

SpaceData Inc.

Contributing to Economy and Disaster Resilience with Digital Twins of Earth and Space

SpaceData develops 3D simulations of urban and environmental conditions by integrating satellite and other data on land, structures, heat, humidity, green spaces, and human movement. The technology allows various social simulations to inform future urban planning. At the booth, visitors can experience simulations of the impact of future disasters and urban changes using large monitors displaying city models from Shibuya, Shinjuku, and Tonga.

ASHIRASE Inc.

Navigation Without Hesitation for Everyone

Ashirase has developed the world’s first vibration navigation device worn on shoes. By combining walking sensing and route-generation technology, Ashirase enables universal navigation that supports seamless indoor and outdoor movement, creating an inclusive city where anyone can move freely.

Nikon Corporation / BST GmbH

“Shark Skin-Inspired Structures Transforming Cities” – Energy Efficiency Through Riblet Technology

Riblet technology reduces air and water resistance, showcased through visuals and panels. The microstructures inspired by shark skin increase energy efficiency in mobility, transportation, and infrastructure, contributing to sustainable urban development by lowering CO₂ emissions.

Phisiologas Technologies Inc.

“Water-Free Hemodialysis” – Toward Accessible Treatment for All

This home-use hemodialysis system operates without water supply, relying only on electricity. By recycling dialysate, it can be used even in areas with limited water infrastructure, contributing to reducing healthcare disparities while supporting patient quality of life and social participation.

In addition, TMG will present BeSmartTokyo and other initiatives, highlighting collaborative smart city projects involving government, businesses, and citizens across Tokyo. Panels and videos will demonstrate the use of administrative data and digital solutions for local challenges, showcasing the results of public-private collaboration and digital transformation efforts, and providing a comprehensive overview of Tokyo’s smart city strategy.

https://www.be-smarttokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

Event Details

Name: Smart City Expo World Congress 2025 (SCEWC 2025)

Dates: November 4–6, 2025

Venue: Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Booth Number: B149 (Tokyo Pavilion)

Organizer: Fira de Barcelona

About the Tokyo Bay eSG Project

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is promoting the Tokyo Bay eSG Project, which envisions sustainable cities where nature and convenience coexist over the next 50 to 100 years, positioning the Bay Area as a hub of global innovation. Inspired by historical figures such as Eiichi Shibusawa, who practiced Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-like principles 100 years ago, and Shinpei Goto, who built the backbone of modern Tokyo’s infrastructure, the project embodies a forward-looking approach to urban development.

The concept of “eSG” represents:

e: ecology / economy / epoch-making (innovative technology)

S: Shibusawa

G: Goto

https://www.tokyobayesg.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

