Estate Administration Services Market Forecasted to Achieve US $23.79 Billion by 2029

Estate Administration Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Estate Administration Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Estate Administration Services Market In 2025?

Rapid growth has been witnessed in the market size of estate administration services in the past few years. The market is predicted to expand from $14.18 billion in 2024 to $15.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Factors such as an increase in life expectancy, the popularity of traditional probate services, more elders owning assets, greater availability of legal documentation services, and a growing dependence on face-to-face estate advisors have led to this growth during the historic period.

The market for estate administration services is predicted to witness swift expansion over the coming years, reaching a value of $23.79 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 10.8%. This growth during the forecasted period is largely due to factors such as an increasingly aged population, growing understanding of estate planning, improving digital literacy among older generations, rising demand for combined financial-legal services, and a growing inclination towards contract-based estate tasks. Notable trends throughout this period include the advancement of technology, innovations in the automation of digital estate tasks, enhancements to platforms for online will-creation, introduction of artificial intelligence-based tools for probate tasks, and investment into tech start-ups operating in the estate sector.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Estate Administration Services Market?

The growth of the estate administration services market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in digital assets. Digital assets are defined as any digitally stored content or resource that possesses value, encompassing cryptocurrencies, digital documents, intellectual property, and media files. The expansion of digital assets can be attributed to the increased adoption of blockchain technology, which offers a secure, decentralized, and clear system for tracking and handling digital item ownership. Estate administration services aid digital assets by coordinating and managing access credentials, guaranteeing the correct transfer of ownership, enhancing security for beneficiaries, and boosting clarity by reducing disputes over digital assets. As an example, a report from the Financial Conduct Authority, a UK-based financial regulatory body, in March 2025, showed that the proportion of UK adults owning cryptoassets increased by 2%, rising from 10% in 2022 to 12% in the current period. Consequently, the rising digital assets are fuelling the growth of the estate administration services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Estate Administration Services Industry?

• JPMorgan Chase & Co.

• Charles Schwab Trust Bank

• The Northern Trust Company

• Dentons US LLP

• Ocorian Limited

• The Bessemer Group Incorporated

• Withers Bergman LLP

• The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited

• JTC Group Limited

• Saffery Champness Trust Corporation Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Estate Administration Services Market?

Leading corporations in the estate administration services market are concentrating their efforts on constructing inventive solutions like automation platforms to simplify intricate estate workflows and minimize the need for physical exertion. Automation platforms are expertly designed systems that intend to reduce manual tasks and bolster efficiency, precision, and uniformity. For example, Trustate Corporation, an established US-based end-to-end estate administration service provider, launched an inclusive, fully automated estate operations and task automation platform in November 2022, tailored explicitly for trusts and estates professionals. This avant-garde solution congregates all areas of estate management, inclusive of administration, planning, guardianships, and perpetual trust administration, into a solitary, easy-to-use portal. The platform minimizes physical effort, lowers risk, and aids in smooth estate management from original planning, to probate, and eventually to enduring administration by enhancing collaboration between attorneys, paralegals, and other concerned parties. Additionally, its adaptable, usage-based pricing model conforms to a variety of professional fees, without necessitating setup time or training.

What Segments Are Covered In The Estate Administration Services Market Report?

The estate administration services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Probate Services, Estate Planning Services, Trust Administration, Tax Preparation

2) By Mode Of Service: Online, Offline

3) By End-User: Individuals, Law Firms, Financial Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Probate Services: Will Validation, Executor Support, Asset Distribution, Court Filings, Debt Settlement

2) By Estate Planning Services: Trust Formation, Will Drafting, Power Of Attorney Setup, Healthcare Directives, Tax Planning

3) By Trust Administration: Trustee Appointment, Trust Asset Management, Trust Accounting, Beneficiary Communication, Trust Compliance

4) By Tax Preparation: Estate Tax Filing, Income Tax Filing For Estates, Gift Tax Preparation, Tax Compliance Review, Tax Record Maintenance

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Estate Administration Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America topped the list in the estate administration services market and Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the most rapid growth in the subsequent period. The regions mentioned in the global market report on estate administration services include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

