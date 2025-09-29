Uttar Pradesh Tourism Celebrates World Tourism Day 2025 with Statewide Programs

World Tourism Day events across UP highlight inclusivity, culture and opportunities for future generations - Minister Mr. Jaiveer Singh Honourable Minister Tourism and Culture, Uttar Pradesh inaugurates Agra upgraded Regional Tourism office Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi Light & Sound Show at Dev Deepawali

CM Fellowship achievers honored in Lucknow, rural and eco-tourism activities highlight sustainable transformation

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh is a North Indian state, revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, home to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, home to Buddhist circuit and host of the world’s largest spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh. The state stands as the land where ancient traditions intertwine with modern progress. Uttar Pradesh continues to inspire seekers, historians and travelers alike. It’s globally renowned festivals Dev Deepawali, Taj Mahotsav, Rangotsav and the upcoming Deepotsav position the state as a year-round cultural destination.On the occasion of World Tourism Day, several programs across the state were held, uniting people from cities and villages under the global theme ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.’ To mark the occasion, Honorable Minister Tourism and Culture, Uttar Pradesh Mr. Jaiveer Singh inaugurated the upgraded Regional Tourism Office in Agra and flagged off student groups for eco, heritage and spiritual tours.Speaking on the occasion in Agra, Mr. Jaiveer Singh said, “Tourism is at the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s growth story. On World Tourism Day, as we embrace the theme of sustainable transformation, our vision is clear – to make tourism inclusive, community-driven and environmentally responsible. Every new initiative brings us closer to realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047, with Uttar Pradesh as a leading global destination.”The Agra celebrations carried a festive atmosphere that brought together stakeholders, students, and cultural representatives. The inauguration of the Regional Tourism Office was welcomed as a step that would boost tourism services for visitors and create new opportunities for local communities. The flagging off of student tours symbolized the role of youth as ambassadors of Uttar Pradesh’s cultural, ecological and spiritual diversity. Tourism stakeholders including hoteliers, tour operators and industry representatives joined a lively interaction session, sharing ideas on sustainable practices and collaborative growth. The event closed with a lunch that brought together officials, community leaders and participants, highlighting tourism as a bridge that connects people.Special Celebration at MKITM LucknowIn Lucknow, the Manyavar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management (MKITM) hosted a special program in the presence of Principal Secretary Tourism, Culture & Religious Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Amrit Abhijat and Special Secretary Tourism Mrs. Eesha Priya.The students of MKITM presented Ganesh Vandana, folk and classical dances, Janmashtami and Durga Puja themed performances, and street plays on sustainability. A cultural walk and exhibitions showcased heritage and traditions, while faculty members welcomed dignitaries with angavastram (shawl) and mementos. Addressing the gathering, Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat said tourism is now a powerful means of cultural exchange, environmental protection and local livelihoods, and emphasized the department’s commitment to sustainable and participatory tourism.Rural Tourism took center stage with various eventsThe spirit of World Tourism Day extended across rural Uttar Pradesh with activities that turned villages into vibrant hubs of celebration. In Gonda’s Wazirganj and Raebareli’s Gaura Khaspari, schoolchildren led prabhat pheris (morning walk), plantations and art contests. Sitapur highlighted local crafts through dedicated stalls, while Hardoi’s Ruiya Garhi saw heritage walks connecting residents with their history.In Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tharu auditorium, tribal folk performances and craft exhibitions celebrated the community’s culture. In Unnao’s Sumerpur, homestay owners trained under the Tourism Policy 2022 were felicitated, reflecting the growing role of homestays in rural livelihoods. Similar events in Agra, Jhansi and Jalaun included cultural programs, rallies and community interactions, ensuring that villagers and artisans were equal participants in tourism’s progress.Eco-Tourism celebrations in LucknowThe UP Eco-Tourism Development Board marked the occasion with special one-day educational tour packages from Lucknow, enabling students to experience eco and wildlife destinations. As part of the itinerary, students of Rajkiya Inter College Nishatganj, Rajkiya Balika Inter College Shahminar and Mahatma Gandhi Rajkiya Balika Inter College Chinhat visited the Lucknow Zoo. Students of GGIC Vikas Nagar and GGIC Indiranagar explored the Kukrail Reserve Forest, while those from Janata Inter College Alambagh and GGIC Chhoti Jubilee visited the Kanpur Zoo. Students of GGIC Sarosa Bharosa and GGIC Shringarnagar were taken to Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, and students of Rajkiya High School Mastemau Gosainj and Agrasen Inter College Banwali Gali, Lucknow visited the Lakh Bahosi Bird Sanctuary in Kannauj. These tours turned schoolchildren into young ambassadors of sustainable tourism, spreading awareness on conservation through firsthand experiences.From the inauguration of Agra’s tourism office to the recognition of young achievers in Lucknow and from rural programs that celebrated communities to eco-tourism activities led by students, Uttar Pradesh marked World Tourism Day 2025 as a celebration of people, heritage and sustainable growth.

Oh, the lights, #Ayodhya's #Deepotsav - so bright!😍 #DeepotsavAyodhya2023 #Deepotsav #Ayodhya

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.