atQor Renews Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Status, Reinforcing Global Leadership in Secure Cloud & AI Modernization

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapid one-day audit completion underscores atQor’s alignment with Microsoft’s strategic priorities and its commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions for global enterprises.atQor, a global Microsoft-focused consulting and services company, today announced the successful renewal of its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation - one of the most prestigious recognitions in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.The renewal audit, typically spanning two days, was completed by atQor in just one day, validating its operational excellence, technical depth, and customer-centric delivery model across North America and India.This milestone reinforces atQor’s strategic alignment with Microsoft’s global priorities, including:• Secure cloud modernization through Azure Arc and hybrid environments.• AI-driven transformation using Microsoft Fabric and Azure OpenAI • Cost optimization via Azure Hybrid Benefit and infrastructure efficiency.• Governance and automation through DevSecOps, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and CAF landing zones.Customer Impact• Accelerated cloud adoption with built-in security and compliance.• AI-powered insights for faster decision-making and innovation.• Global delivery excellence with certified teams across Canada, the US, and India.• Operational transparency and resilience across workloads.Strategic Commentary -Pushkaraj Kale, CEO of atQor:Renewing our Azure Expert MSP status reflects our deep commitment to Microsoft’s best practices and our relentless pursuit of tech intensity. We continue to raise the bar in delivery excellence by embedding secure cloud and AI capabilities into every engagement. This recognition reinforces our strategic alignment with Microsoft and our promise to invest further in our customer obsession, ensuring that every solution we deliver drives meaningful outcomes and long-term value for our clients.Om Batra - Director - Area Channel Sales Leader - Microsoft India and South Asia:atQor’s rapid renewal of the Azure Expert MSP designation reflects its alignment with Microsoft’s strategic vision for secure cloud and AI transformation. Their ability to deliver high-impact solutions across geographies makes them a valuable partner in driving customer success.About atQor: atQor is a global Microsoft-focused consulting and services company headquartered in Mississauga, Canada, with offices in the United States and India. As a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner , and holder of ISO 27001, ISO 20000, and ISO 9001 certifications, atQor helps enterprises modernize with secure cloud, Data & AI, analytics, and business solutions. With over 20 years of digital transformation experience, atQor supports Fortune 500 companies, governments, and industry leaders worldwide.Contact Information:Manager of Communications: marketing@atQor.comPhone (USA) : 1-844-294-5383(Canada) : 1-289-290-4490(India) : +91-7069043269

