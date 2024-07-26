atQor Honored as 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Winner in Business Applications
EINPresswire.com/ -- atQor, a leading technology solutions provider, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a winner in the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. atQor has been recognized for its outstanding performance and innovation in the Business Applications category, standing out among a global field of top Microsoft partners.
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge outstanding achievements by Microsoft partners who have demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. atQor's dedication to delivering exceptional solutions and services has been instrumental in earning this prestigious recognition.
"We are incredibly proud to receive the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in Business Applications," said Pushkaraj Kale, CEO at atQor. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work, our strong partnership with Microsoft, and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive our customers' success. Our alignment with Microsoft’s strategic initiatives in India has been particularly impactful, and we look forward to continuing this valuable collaboration."
atQor’s Impactful Solutions and Strong Partnership with Microsoft:
As a Microsoft partner for 20+ years, atQor has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of Microsoft technologies and has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation for businesses. atQor's innovative solutions in Business Applications have helped numerous customers achieve their business goals, enhancing their operational efficiency and competitive edge.
About atQor:
atQor is a leading provider of technology solutions, specializing in Azure, data & AI, business applications, modern work, and security. With a strong focus on customer success, atQor partners with businesses to deliver innovative solutions that drive growth and efficiency. As a trusted Microsoft partner, atQor leverages cutting-edge technologies to help clients achieve their digital transformation goals.
Contact Information:
Manager of Communications: info@atQor.com
Phone (USA) : 1-844-294-5383
(Canada) : 1-289-290-4490
(India) : +91-7069043269
PR Manager
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge outstanding achievements by Microsoft partners who have demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. atQor's dedication to delivering exceptional solutions and services has been instrumental in earning this prestigious recognition.
"We are incredibly proud to receive the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in Business Applications," said Pushkaraj Kale, CEO at atQor. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work, our strong partnership with Microsoft, and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive our customers' success. Our alignment with Microsoft’s strategic initiatives in India has been particularly impactful, and we look forward to continuing this valuable collaboration."
atQor’s Impactful Solutions and Strong Partnership with Microsoft:
As a Microsoft partner for 20+ years, atQor has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of Microsoft technologies and has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation for businesses. atQor's innovative solutions in Business Applications have helped numerous customers achieve their business goals, enhancing their operational efficiency and competitive edge.
About atQor:
atQor is a leading provider of technology solutions, specializing in Azure, data & AI, business applications, modern work, and security. With a strong focus on customer success, atQor partners with businesses to deliver innovative solutions that drive growth and efficiency. As a trusted Microsoft partner, atQor leverages cutting-edge technologies to help clients achieve their digital transformation goals.
Contact Information:
Manager of Communications: info@atQor.com
Phone (USA) : 1-844-294-5383
(Canada) : 1-289-290-4490
(India) : +91-7069043269
PR Manager
atQor
+1 844-294-5383
email us here