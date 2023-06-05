Bitscape Achieves Status as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud

Bitscape, a global technology solutions provider, proudly announces its recent achievement becoming a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitscape, a global technology solutions provider, proudly announces its recent achievement becoming a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud. This represents Bitscape's expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem and its continuous commitment to delivering comprehensive cloud solutions.

Bitscape has demonstrated competence and innovation by attaining all six Microsoft Solution Area badges, including Security, Business Applications, Modern Work, Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Data & AI (Azure), and Infrastructure (Azure). Achieving this accomplishment validates Bitscape's comprehensive skill set and ability to use the Microsoft Cloud to serve clients' evolving needs.

"With our dedicated team's unwavering commitment, we've reached a milestone that sets us apart in the industry," said Kartik Shah, CEO of Bitscape. "Our success in achieving the Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud badge exemplifies our dedication to stay ahead of the curve and deliver value-driven solutions to our customers. We are committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence, ensuring our customers get the most out of their investment in Microsoft technology."

In addition to this, Bitscape holds seven specializations, encompassing all four Microsoft Security specializations.

The company also was recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), which further attests to its robust capabilities and customer-centric approach.

"Together with Microsoft, we are helping businesses transform and embrace digital innovation," added COO of Bitscape, Greg Kachhadiya. "We are honored to be among the group of partners that have achieved this esteemed status. This accomplishment reflects our expertise in Microsoft technologies and our commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable solutions that drive business success."

Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions Microsoft India, said, “This achievement is a testament to Bitscape's continuous evolution and ability to deliver state-of-the-art cloud services. With these advancements, Bitscape will be able to unlock vast opportunities by further enhancing their service delivery and driving transformative digital experiences for customers.”

About Bitscape:
Bitscape is a global technology solutions provider specializing in delivering cutting-edge IT solutions that leverage the latest Microsoft technologies. With a customer-centric approach and a dedicated team of Microsoft-certified professionals, Bitscape offers a wide range of IT solutions, including cloud services, security, business applications, data & AI, and infrastructure. For more information about Bitscape and its services, please visit www.bitscape.com.


Contact:
Manager of Communications: info@bitscape.com
Phone (USA) : 1-844-294-5383
(Canada) : 1-289-290-4490
(India) : +91-7069043269

Bitscape is a Microsoft Technologies-based boutique consulting, project services, managed services, and apps development company that aims at helping its customers increase business productivity by helping them in their digital transformation journey including automating processes and compliance reporting. bitscape has experience of more than 20 years in providing Microsoft technologies focused industry specific sustainable, repeatable, and efficient digital transformation business solutions across the full cloud lifecycle.

