Construction starts at Southwark Grounds

Release date: 28/09/25

Construction has started at Southwark Grounds, marking a significant milestone in the creation of Adelaide’s next great neighbourhood.

Over the coming year, nearly 250 new homes – a mix of townhouses and apartments - will begin to take shape, transforming this now vacant parcel of land into a vibrant and thriving community.

Earlier this year, the Malinauskas Labor Government, through Renewal SA, announced the 1300-home redevelopment Southwark Grounds at the at the former West End Brewery site.

Today, the very first images of what the new neighbourhood will look like have been revealed.

Local boutique builder Blag Homes is leading the way on construction, having started groundworks on the first 17 townhouses, known as Founder’s Row, along Holland Street. Designed by Studio Nine architects, these townhouses will set a benchmark for quality and design across the precinct.

Buyers interested in being among the first residents of Southwark Grounds will be able to register their interest in the Founder’s Row townhouses this coming week, with the first residents expected to be moving in by the end of 2026.

A mix of local and interstate developers and designers will drive the early delivery of Southwark Grounds, breaking ground on approximately 220 apartments and townhouses next year, including:

A diverse range of housing typologies, featuring predominantly high-quality apartments will be delivered by Otello and Fortis on the corner of Holland and Winwood Street

A mix of two-to-four-bedroom townhouses on the corner of Cawthorne Street and Anderson Street delivered by South Australian developer Kolabb, in partnership with builder Centina and funding partner ICAM

A collection of two- and three-bedroom townhouses on the corner of Cawthorne Street and Anderson Street delivered by Contour Property, in partnership with builder Blag Homes

Further development partners will be revealed in the coming months as the balance of contracts are confirmed.

Adelaide-based agency Polly Property will lead the sales campaign for Founder’s Row, with homes expected to officially go on sale in November. These will include premium townhouses equipped with high-quality fixtures and a rooftop deck, to smaller homes that meet the HomeSeekerSA affordability criteria.

Founders Row, to be delivered by Renewal SA, is located on the western edge of Southwark Grounds along Holland Street, just footsteps from Bloom restaurant, Warehouse Gym, Thirty-Five Stirling café and Brightstar Brewing.

Click here to see renders of the first townhouses at Founder's Row in Southwark Grounds.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Southwark Grounds is a generational urban renewal project for South Australia – and now work is now officially underway on site.

The private sector are now stepping up to the plate to deliver this critical housing supply and get residents living in what will quickly become a vibrant new community.

The former West End Brewery site will soon become a world class-development for people to live and work right on the doorstep of the Adelaide CBD.

The State Government is excited to partner with some of Australia’s most accomplished developers to deliver the Southwark Grounds project.

Attributable to Joe Blagojevic, Managing Director of Blag

BLAG are currently delivering 23 homes at Bowden. We knew we could bring the same capability, speed and quality to Southwark Grounds.

This is an accelerated program and we’ve hit the ground running. We are on target to have all the slabs completed by the end of October and we’re looking to start delivering the homes to the first lot of residents by the end of 2026.

Projects like Southwark Grounds aren’t just about housing, they’re about building lasting communities and we are proud to play a role in what Renewal SA have set out to do.

Attributable to Verity Ferguson, Southwark Hotel

The Southwark Hotel, in Southwark...how good!

We are a family run business and have owned and operated the Southwark Hotel for the last 16 years. The beginning of our tenure saw the tram extension to the Entertainment Centre, and now to see the historic West End Brewery site repurposed for the Southwark Grounds development is very exciting.

This project will be so beneficial to local businesses like ours. We are looking forward to welcoming new families to the area, extending our personalised hospitality and providing a venue where people can enjoy local live music, great food and be part of a community.

It’s a great opportunity for us, particularly after some tough years during and after COVID.