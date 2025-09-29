iPostal1 Joins the Universal Postal Union’s Consultative Committee & Presents at the Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

iPostal is the world's #1 digital mailbox iPostal1 offers both an easy-to-use desktop portal and phone app. iPostal1 presented at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

MONTEBELLO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPostal1, the leading provider of digital mailbox services, has announced its acceptance as a member of the Consultative Committee of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The UPU is a specialized agency of the United Nations that coordinates postal policies among its 192 member countries.

iPostal1 is proud to join the Consultative Committee, a diverse group of non-governmental organizations and private companies that advises the UPU and its members on key issues affecting the global postal sector. The committee serves as a vital link between the UPU and the broader postal ecosystem, helping to shape the future of mail and logistics worldwide.

"We are honored to be accepted into the UPU's Consultative Committee," said Jeff Milgram, CEO of iPostal1. ​"The iPostal1 digital mailbox model has been forging the future of postal delivery and receipt. Our proven model allows postal networks to make mail and parcel delivery more accessible, sustainable, and secure in a digital-first world. iPostal1 brings innovation not by replacing, but by empowering the current postal infrastructure - bridging the physical and digital worlds."

As a member of the Consultative Committee of the UPU, iPostal1 will support the UPU’s mission of promoting a sustainable and universal postal network. iPostal1 looks to spark new debate about the future of post, with specific goals to:

- Empower individuals and businesses with a secure digital address for all their mail and package needs.

- Upgrade the postal delivery network with technology to drive physical-to-digital conversion, keeping the infrastructure relevant and sustainable.

- Support Designated Operators in modernizing services and reaching underserved communities.

- Leverage technology to reduce environmental impact through smarter, more efficient, centralized delivery.

Shlomo Fishman, iPostal1 VP, Strategic Partnerships, led the company’s delegation to the Congress. “As a member of the Consultative Committee of the UPU, we believe in forging partnerships between the public and private sectors. It was a privilege to meet delegations from UPU countries across the globe. Together, we can leverage the best of the current postal infrastructure while monetizing for the future.”

About iPostal1

iPostal1 is a pioneer in digital mailbox services, offering a secure way for individuals and businesses to view and manage their mail and packages from anywhere in the world. The largest provider of digital mailbox services worldwide, iPostal1 offers a secure and convenient way to manage mail and packages from anywhere, anytime. With a network of over 4,000 real street addresses across the U.S. and internationally, iPostal1 provides individuals and businesses with advanced mail and package management features, including mail scanning, package forwarding, and virtual office solutions.

