iPostal1 Announces Strategic Partnership with Staples Canada, Expanding Digital Mailbox Services Throughout Canada

MONTEBELLO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPostal1, the leading digital mailbox service, has launched a partnership with Staples Canada, making iPostal1's unique digital mailbox solutions available in all Staples store locations across Canada. The launch is the first step in iPostal1's international growth initiative after the great success achieved in building out a nationwide digital mailbox provider network in the U.S.

Individuals and businesses across Canada will now have easy access to iPostal1's innovative digital mailbox services by choosing a Staples Canada store as its mailing address at iPostal1.com. Customers can sign up for a digital mailbox to remotely manage mail and packages from their smartphone using the iPostal1 app – including viewing, forwarding and scanning mail, scheduling pickups, and discarding or shredding unwanted mail.

Secure delivery of mail and packages to a Staples Canada location will prevent mail and package theft. Plus, owners of home-based businesses looking to protect their privacy now have over 300 Canadian street addresses to choose from to use as their business address.

“Our partnership with Staples Canada marks our initial foray into other countries. With our launch across Canada, Canadian residents and businesses can now benefit from the convenience of receiving mail and packages using our digital mailbox platform,” said Jeff Milgram, CEO, iPostal1. “This partnership is a significant step in extending the success that iPostal1 has seen in upgrading mail and package delivery across the U.S., into the international marketplace."

As Canada’s go-to shipping destination, Staples Canada is committed to bringing value and convenience to its customers. By introducing digital mailbox solutions from iPostal1 into its services offering, Staples is enhancing that commitment to make everyday shipping and receiving more seamless.

“We are always looking for ways to deliver more value to our customers, especially businesses that need flexibility and efficiency to thrive,” said Brian McDougall, Interim CEO and Chief Retail Officer, Staples Canada. “Our partnership with iPostal1 enables us to offer secure, convenient digital mailbox services that support our customers no matter where they live or work. It’s another step in our commitment to making it easy, and helping Canadians stay productive as a true partner in their success.”

A Virtual Mailing Address starts at $14.99 for personal use and $19.99 for business use. To learn more and sign up, visit https://shop.staplescopyandprint.ca/pages/ipostal1.

About iPostal1:

iPostal1 is the largest provider of digital mailbox services worldwide, offering a secure and convenient way to manage mail and packages from anywhere, anytime. With a network of over 4,000 real street addresses across the U.S. and internationally, iPostal1 provides individuals and businesses with advanced mail and package management features, including mail scanning, package forwarding, and virtual office solutions.

About Staples Canada:

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences through a curated product offering, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless services. Our network includes 297 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. We also have a group of dedicated B2B brands that support businesses of all sizes, including Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve and are a proud partner of MAP through Even The Odds, a fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

