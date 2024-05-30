iPostal1 to Showcase Enterprise Mailroom Solutions at 2024 National Postal Forum

iPostal1 Enterprise is designed to save companies time and money with innovative digital mailroom solutions. Visit the iPostal1 Enterprise Team at the 2024 National Postal Forum, booth #441

iPostal1’s digital mailroom solutions provide businesses with the tools to transition from traditional, paper-based mailrooms to fully digital environments.” — Jeff Milgram, CEO

MONTEBELLO, NY, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPostal1, the leader in the digital mailbox industry, is thrilled to announce that our Enterprise Business Team will be attending the 2024 National Postal Forum (NPF), taking place from June 2nd-5th. The Forum, held at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, will serve as a premier event for the postal and shipping industry, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and business professionals to explore the latest trends and technologies.

At this year's NPF, iPostal1 will be on-hand to share its cutting-edge Enterprise offering, designed to save companies time and money through innovative digital mailroom solutions or strategic partnerships to offer iPostal1 mailboxes to their customers.

Revolutionizing Mail Management with Digital Mailrooms

iPostal1’s digital mailroom solutions provide businesses with the tools to transition from traditional, paper-based mailrooms to fully digital environments. By digitizing incoming mail, businesses can streamline operations, reduce physical storage requirements, and enhance overall efficiency. This transformation not only saves time and money but also supports eco-friendly practices by reducing paper consumption. iPostal1 offers enterprise solutions ranging from self-serve software licensing to a fully managed service staffed and operated by iPostal1.

Partnership Opportunities with iPostal1

In addition to our digital mailroom capabilities, iPostal1 can also create partnership opportunities for businesses interested in offering iPostal1 mailboxes to their customers. By partnering with iPostal1, companies can expand their service offerings, provide added value to their clients, and tap into new revenue streams. Our enterprise solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing business models, ensuring a smooth transition and immediate benefits.

Visit Us at Booth #441

We invite all NPF attendees to visit us at Booth #441 to learn more about how iPostal1 can help transform your business with modern mail solutions. Our team of experts will be on hand to review our diverse offering, answer questions, and discuss how our enterprise solutions can be tailored to meet your unique needs.

About iPostal1

Founded in 2015, iPostal1 is the largest provider of digital mailbox services, offering secure and convenient mail and package management solutions to individuals and businesses globally. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, iPostal1 has become the trusted leader in the digital mailbox industry, offering home-based businesses a real street address for their company, an upgraded business image, and privacy protection.

USZoom, LLC is the holding company for iPostal1 LLC, iWorkSpaceMail LLC, iCorporateMail and other ventures targeted at leveraging our leading SaaS offering in additional industries.

For more information about our iPostal1 Enterprise solutions, please visit ipostal1enterprise.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrew Yolin

Chief Marketing Officer

media@ipostal.com

(845) 579-5770

Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or product mentioned herein.