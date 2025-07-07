Veteran-Owned Vetcon Electricians of Ocala Announces Expansion into Gainesville, Florida, with Discount for Veterans

Ocala Electricians

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetcon Electricians of Ocala, a veteran-owned and operated electrical contracting company serving residential and commercial clients with distinction, is proud to announce its expansion into the Gainesville, Florida area. This move is part of Vetcon’s ongoing mission to bring reliable, safe, and expert electrical services to more communities across Central Florida.

As part of this exciting expansion, Vetcon Electricians of Ocala will be offering a 15% discount to fellow veterans in Gainesville who are in need of an electrical panel change-out. The discount is designed to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans while ensuring their homes have access to modern, code-compliant electrical systems.

Freddie Hooker, operations manager of Vetcon Electricians of Ocala, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, stating:

“We are proud to bring our commitment to excellence, honesty, and service to our neighbors in Gainesville. As a veteran-owned business, we know what it means to serve, and we believe veterans deserve priority when it comes to protecting their homes with safe electrical panels. We are excited to stand beside them and provide top-notch service at a fair price.”

A Mission Rooted in Service

Founded on the principles of integrity, quality craftsmanship, and military-inspired discipline, Vetcon Electricians of Ocala has built a reputation for delivering fast, professional, and trustworthy electrical services throughout Ocala and surrounding areas. From routine electrical repairs to full-service panel upgrades, lighting installations, new construction wiring, and emergency electrical services, Vetcon’s team of licensed electricians brings decades of experience to every project.

With its expansion to Gainesville, Vetcon aims to address a growing need for dependable, honest electrical contractors in Alachua County. Gainesville’s rapidly developing residential neighborhoods and thriving business community have created significant demand for electrical panel change-outs and upgrades, especially as many properties age and face stricter safety standards.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), outdated or overloaded electrical panels are among the leading causes of electrical fires nationwide. Vetcon Electricians of Ocala believes no veteran or homeowner should have to risk living with unsafe or outdated equipment. Their team is trained to evaluate, upgrade, and replace outdated panels quickly, efficiently, and in compliance with the latest codes.

Supporting Veterans with More Than Words

As a veteran-owned business, Vetcon understands the value of supporting veterans beyond simple appreciation. The company actively seeks to hire veterans whenever possible and prioritizes veteran discounts and programs that give back to those who served.

Freddie Hooker added:

“For us, the discount is more than a marketing strategy — it is a way to live out our values. We respect our veterans, and we want to make their lives easier in any way we can. Offering 15% off panel upgrades is one small way to give back.”

Comprehensive Electrical Solutions Coming to Gainesville

Residents and businesses in Gainesville will now have access to Vetcon Electricians’ full suite of services, including:

✅ Electrical panel upgrades & replacements

✅ Surge protection installations

✅ Ceiling fan and lighting installations

✅ Electrical safety inspections

✅ Code compliance corrections

✅ Outlet and switch replacements

✅ Whole-home rewiring

✅ New construction electrical wiring

✅ Emergency electrical services 24/7

Vetcon Electricians brings a unique customer-focused approach to each of these services. Their licensed electricians arrive on time, treat clients’ homes and businesses with respect, and communicate transparently about costs and timelines. As part of their promise to Gainesville customers, Vetcon is committed to keeping jobs on schedule and maintaining the same high standards that have earned them a strong reputation in Ocala.

Why Gainesville?

Gainesville has seen steady growth in both population and infrastructure, fueled in part by its proximity to the University of Florida and its diverse economy. The city’s mix of historic homes, new construction, and commercial facilities creates a broad need for qualified electricians who can address both aging systems and new installations.

“Gainesville is a perfect fit for us,” Hooker explained. “It has a proud veteran community, and it is growing fast. We want to help keep its residents safe and power up the future of its local businesses.”

Vetcon’s team is fully equipped to handle projects of all sizes, from single-family homes to large-scale commercial renovations. With safety and reliability at the heart of their operations, Vetcon Electricians of Ocala is ready to deliver the same exceptional quality to Gainesville that their Ocala customers have trusted for years.

Community Partnerships

In addition to expanding their services, Vetcon Electricians plans to partner with local veteran organizations and community groups in Gainesville to help identify veterans in need of safe, code-compliant panel upgrades. By working directly with these organizations, Vetcon hopes to reach homeowners who might otherwise put off critical repairs due to financial constraints.

“Partnering with veteran nonprofits and community leaders allows us to extend our mission even further,” Hooker noted. “We want veterans to know they have a friend in the electrical business — someone who will treat their homes as if they were our own.”

Looking Ahead

As Vetcon Electricians of Ocala expands into Gainesville, their leadership is committed to keeping the same personal, community-driven approach that made them successful. The company pledges to build strong, lasting relationships with Gainesville residents while prioritizing education about electrical safety and code requirements.

Homeowners and business owners in Gainesville can now contact Vetcon Electricians of Ocala for consultations, estimates, and emergency services. The company encourages veterans in need of panel change-outs to take advantage of the 15% discount by mentioning their military service at the time of scheduling.

About Vetcon Electricians of Ocala

Vetcon Electricians of Ocala is a proudly veteran-owned and operated electrical contractor providing residential and commercial electrical solutions throughout Ocala, Gainesville, and surrounding areas. Their team of licensed, insured, and experienced electricians is committed to delivering honest, transparent, and high-quality workmanship with military-level professionalism.

Vetcon Electricians of Ocala

2301 NE 17th Pl

Ocala, FL 34470

352-820-5110

For service inquiries or to learn more about the 15% veteran

