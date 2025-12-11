The Party at Nakatomi Returns With Holiday Beer Release and Celebration

No Label turns the taproom into Nakatomi Plaza with a Die Hard costume contest, on-site screening, and the holiday release of the Sgt. Al Powell Winter Ale.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Label Brewing Co. will celebrate the holiday season on December 19 with its annual Christmas event, “The Party at Nakatomi,” an evening that has become a beloved tradition for guests across Katy. The event begins at 6 pm at the No Label taproom and will feature live music by the Xian Eric Band, TX Birria Boyz, Saucy on the Fly Pizza, a Die Hard–themed costume contest at 8 pm, and a screening of the film immediately afterward. This year also marks the official release of the new Party at Nakatomi package and merchandise.Central to the celebration is the debut of the Sgt. Al Powell Edition Imperial Brown Winter Ale of The Party at Nakatomi series. Designed by artist Kevin Dyer, the label pays tribute to one of the film’s most iconic characters, telling his story across a comic-style wrap that fans look forward to each winter.The Imperial Brown Winter Ale sits at 7 percent ABV with 22 IBUs and an SRM of 30. Brewed with Maris Otter, Chocolate, and Crystal malts and fermented with American Ale yeast, the beer is lightly hopped with Cascade. It pours a deep brown with a tan head and features aromas of chocolate and caramel, with subtle accents of nuttiness and blueberry. The medium-to-light body and smooth mouthfeel highlight flavors that mirror the aroma: nutty chocolate up front, with caramel and blueberry emerging in the finish. Despite its higher alcohol content, it remains an easy-drinking winter release designed to bring warmth to the season.“Our community loves this tradition as much as we do,” said Tom Paynter, co-owner and marketing director of No Label Brewing Co. “Every year we get to bring a little fun, nostalgia, and great beer to Katy. The Party at Nakatomi is one of those nights where the taproom feels electric, and this year’s release is one of our favorites.”Guests attending the event will have the first opportunity to purchase the Party at Nakatomi beer package and limited-edition merchandise, available exclusively at the December 19 celebration.The event is open to the public at No Label Brewing Co., located at 5351 1st Street in Katy, Texas.For more information, visit nolabelbrew.com or follow No Label Brewing Co. on social media.

