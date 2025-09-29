Linda Jasmine, Sam Walker, and Noah Walker pose on the Red carpet at Rookie USA X Macy's.Photo Credit: Gregory Pace Noah Walker hits the runway in Levi's at the Rookie USA X Macy's Fashion Show Sam Walker hits the runway in Converse at the Rookie USA X Macy's Fashion Show. Photo Credit: Myles Minishotta

Linda Jasmine and her children , Noah and Sam Walker, Step out on the Red Carpet at Rookie USA X Macy's Fashion Show . Ciara and Russel Wilson debuted 3brand

Sharing the red carpet with Sam and Noah was amazing.It was inspiring to see kids empowered through the fashion show.” — Linda Jasmine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur and influencer Linda Jasmine joined her children Noah and Sam Walker on the red carpet at the Rookie USA x Macy’s Fashion Show on September 18, where the stylish family turned heads at one of the season’s most anticipated youth fashion events.

The show, powered by Haddad Brands, highlighted some of today’s top kids’ lifestyle and streetwear labels. A major spotlight of the evening was 3Brand, the clothing line by NFL superstar Russell Wilson and global music icon Ciara.

Linda Jasmine, known for her role as a fashion-forward mother ,Reality TV personality,and swimwear designer, celebrated the moment with her sons, who embraced the red carpet with youthful energy and style.

“Sharing this experience with Noah and Sam was unforgettable. I really enjoyed this moment. I'm so grateful,” said Linda Jasmine. “It was more than just fashion—it was about creating memories together as a family.It was inspiring to see the kids empowered through the fashion show.”

With its unique blend of culture, family, and style, Rookie USA continues to be the go-to showcase for the next generation of tastemakers.

About Rookie USA

Rookie USA, powered by Haddad Brands, is a kids-only, multi-brand retail destination featuring the world’s most iconic athletic brands. Since its inception, Rookie USA has been dedicated to spotlighting the next generation of style leaders while celebrating family, diversity, and the power of fashion.

