TV Personality Linda Jasmine attends 'A Great Gatsby Affair' at Oheka Castle, Benefiting the Dupon Cancer Foundation

Linda Jasmine (Tv personality) attends charity event at Oheka Castle. Photo credit;@Pthephotographer Chrissy Monroe and Linda Jasmine enjoying the charity event at Oheka Castle. photo credit : @Pthephotographer

A distinguished evening of elegance and charitable impact, as Influencer/Tv personality Linda Jasmine dances the night away for a charitable cause.

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glamour, generosity, and Gatsby-level grandeur came together under one spectacular roof as the majestic Castle hosted the exclusive “Great Gatsby Affair” — a dazzling evening in support of the Dupon Cancer Foundation.



Among the evening’s most radiant attendees was TV personality and model Linda Jasmine, whose arrival turned heads and cameras alike. Dressed in a breathtaking, custom-designed gown evoking the opulence of the Roaring Twenties, Linda was the epitome of elegance, channeling old-Hollywood allure with modern grace.



Guests were swept into a dream of vintage luxury — from flapper dancers and a flowing champagne tower to candlelit courtyard dining. The DJ kept the energy high all night, spinning a perfect mix of classic hits and modern beats. Linda was even seen dancing the night away with fellow TV personality Chrissy Monroe, adding a playful sparkle to the already glamorous affair.



But beneath the sparkle and style was a greater purpose: raising critical funds and awareness for the Dupon Cancer Foundation, an organization dedicated to innovative cancer research, patient support, and life-saving treatments. https://duponcancer.org



Linda Jasmine, known for her philanthropic spirit as much as her creative influence, spoke briefly on the importance of community and compassion. “Tonight is a beautiful reminder that we can make a difference — not just with style, but with purpose,” she said.



For more information on Linda Jasmine, visit her swimwear brand 1901 Collection and follow her on Instagram @iamlindajasmine.

