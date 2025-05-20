Linda Jasmine Celebrates Women Empowerment at Trina’s Doll Foundation 'She is Everything' Mother’s Day Event

Linda Jasmine Walker(Reality TV Personality), Trina (Rapper),and Anneleah (Reggaeton Singer) Linda Jasmine Walker(Reality TV Personality), Rut maldonado(Photographer), Anneleah (Reggaeton Singer)

Linda Jasmine (TV personality), Trina (rapper), and Anneleah (reggaeton singer) united for an inspiring afternoon at Trina’s Doll Foundation Mother’s Day event.

She Is Everything’ was a beautiful reminder of how powerful women are when we uplift each other. I left inspired and full of gratitude.” — Linda Jasmine

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reality TV personality, Influencer, and swimwear designer Linda Jasmine joined a powerful gathering of women to celebrate Mother’s Day at the “She Changes Everything” event, hosted by Trina’s Doll Foundation. Linda is the founder of the eco-conscious swimwear brand 1901 Collection, which celebrates sustainability,confidence, and feminine power.The uplifting celebration honored mothers and highlighted the strength, grace, and resilience of women in the community.

The Doll Foundation, founded by Trina, has long been committed to empowering young girls and women through mentorship, community outreach, and cultural pride, and resilience. The “She Is Everything” event was more than a celebration—it was a statement. A statement that every woman, no matter her background, has the capacity to lead, inspire, and transform the world around her.

Held in Miami, the event brought together inspiring female leaders, mothers, and change-makers for a day filled with beauty, bonding, and purpose. Linda Jasmine, glowing in soft pastels and surrounded by fellow dynamic women, expressed her gratitude for being part of a moment that celebrated not only motherhood but also the transformative impact of women supporting women.

“This event was truly special,” said Linda Jasmine. “Being in a space filled with love, strength, and sisterhood reminded me of the power we hold when we come together. Trina’s work through the Doll Foundation is deeply inspiring, and I’m honored to have been a part of this celebration.”

Trina’s Doll Foundation continues to uplift and empower women and girls through community engagement, mentorship, and annual initiatives like “She is Everything.” The Mother’s Day event served as a reminder that every woman, whether a mother by birth or by influence, plays a vital role in shaping the future.

