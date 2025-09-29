ProHance H1’2025 Global Benchmarking Report Finds Hybrid & WFH Models Outperform Office-Only Work

Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor, ProHance

ProHance H1’2025 Report finds hybrid & WFH outperform office work, with global insights to help leaders boost productivity and optimize workforce models.

As organisations navigate their return-to-office strategies, our data clearly indicates that remote-inclusive models sustain higher productivity and stronger system engagement.” — Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor, ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , the next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform built on first principles, announces the findings of its H1’2025 Global Productivity Benchmarking Report. The report, based on insights from more than 246,500 ProHance-enabled users across 68 enterprises worldwide, analyses productivity trends across industries, geographies, and organisational sizes.The findings show that Hybrid and Work-from-Home (WFH) models continue to outperform full-time office arrangements, underscoring the growing effectiveness of remote-inclusive work models. Employees in hybrid setups logged 11.2 hours daily, with 8.5 hours spent productively. WFH employees also demonstrated strong engagement at 10.3 logged hours with 8.5 productive hours. By comparison, full-time office (WFO) workers productive hours per day were 42 minutes fewer.“As organisations navigate their return-to-office strategies, our data clearly indicates that remote-inclusive models sustain higher productivity and stronger system engagement,” said Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor, ProHance. “The hybrid workplace is not just a stopgap — it’s proving to be a performance multiplier.”The report also highlights shifts in application usage patterns, reflecting evolving workplace dynamics. Business Tools usage rose to 59.2% of total activity in H1’25, up from 56.4% in 2024, while Collaboration Apps usage declined from 16.2% to 13.5%, suggesting reduced reliance on meetings and real-time communication.Other findings include:- Sector insights: Healthcare/RCM continues to lead in productivity (7h 42m), while IT Services showed remarkable improvement, rising from 6h 42m in 2023 to 7h 42m in H1 2025.- Regional variations: India topped the chart with 7h 42m productive hours, while Europe and MEA trailed despite similar logged hours, showing how work cultures and norms impact productivity.These insights equip organisations to benchmark effectively, identify inefficiencies, and implement targeted initiatives to enhance workforce performance in hybrid and distributed environments.Download the report here ABOUT PROHANCE Empower your organisation with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 36 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organisation towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organisational objectives. For more information go to www.prohance.net or follow us on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.