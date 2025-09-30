Scannx Expands Partnership with CCP Solutions to Distribute the ScannX Multi-Function Printer Designed for Libraries

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScannX Inc., a leading developer of cloud-based, self-service book and document scanning solutions, announced today that it appointed CCP Solutions , a leading provider of copier, printer and scanning solutions specializing in the Public Library, Academic Library and Business to Business Markets in the Northeast region, to distribute its recently announced ScannX multi-function printer, along with its other ScannX book scanning solutions.“Scannx has truly developed the next generation of MFPs for library patrons and staff”, said Wayne Piskin, vice president of sales, CCP Solutions. “The ScannX MFP is a game changing technology: Fast and easy prints; over 10 file formats and 20 send to destinations without recopying; advanced AI-based translation and handwriting recognition services; accessibility tools for the visually impaired; and add a ScannX overhead book scanner to expand patron services.”“CCP Solutions has provided us a lot of feedback about what libraries want and need in a copier/MFP.”, said Murray L. Dennis, president of ScannX. “CCP has been serving libraries in the Northeast U.S. region for over 50 years and has partnered with us for the last 12 years. They are the experts in providing a wide range of library products and services to help reduce library costs, increase staff and patron productivity, and expand library services.” In addition to controlling costs, CCP was a pioneer in introducing digital document scanning technologies into libraries 12 years ago to help accelerate research and collaboration for library patrons and staff.The Scannx ScanPerfect MFP crops, straightens and orient documents automatically for perfect prints every time. It copies up to an 11” x 17” document on its integrated duplex automatic document feeder, rated at 100 images per minute. The MFP's ScanPerfect software is displayed on a large 13” touchscreen display with ultra high 4k resolution. Customers may supply their own printer, or we can provide brands/models one in the MFP Through its easy-to-use, large touchscreen interface, the ScanPerfect MFP allows students and library patrons alike to copy documents and photos into PDF, searchable PDF, Word, JPEG, TIFF and PNG files and automatically store these files onto any cloud repository. Send copies to Email, USB flash drive, cloud, smartphones, tablets, fax and printer. Once stored in a digital format, students can search, retrieve, edit, email, or print those files from their PC. They can even print files stored on their USB drive or cloud account. The ScannX MFP integrates with third party vending devices to help libraries recover operating costs.ABOUT SCANNX ScannX is a leading provider of award-winning document and book scanning solutions, leveraging innovative IoT technology and cloud-based support. With a focus on seamless integration and enhanced accessibility, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize and store content effortlessly, transforming the way information is copied, scanned, printed, stored, and accessed. For more information, visit www.scannx.com ABOUT CCP SOLUTIONS CCP Solutions, a family-owned Long Island company, has supported libraries and universities for more than five decades with innovative technology and trusted service. A pioneer in self-service patron solutions, CCP helps libraries make copying, scanning, faxing, and printing more convenient and accessible for patrons. Beyond IT, cybersecurity, and interactive learning technologies, the company takes pride in its tangible environmental contributions through programs like PrintReleaf, aligning libraries with sustainable practices while enhancing patron experience.

