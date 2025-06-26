ScannX® to showcase new ScanPerfect enhanced book scanning software at ALA 2025

Converts scanned images into multiple file formats & send to multiple destinations without rescanning.

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScannX , the leading developerof cloud-based book scanning solutions for libraries, will be demonstrating its latest version of ScannX ScanPerfectbook scanning software, designed to revolutionize how librarians and patrons interact with library collections. This game-changing technology will be showcased at the ALA 2025 Annual Conference & Exhibition from June 27 to June 30, 2025 at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA in booth #835.“ScannX is committed to pushing the boundaries of library digitization, and ScanPerfect is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation,” said Rebecca L. Dennis, CEO of ScannX. “We’re thrilled to offer a software solution that simplifies and streamlines the scanning process, empowering libraries to provide their patrons and staff with unprecedented access to information.”REVOLUTIONARY SOFTWARE SOLUTION FOR LIBRARY DIGITIZATIONScanPerfect, a cloud-enhanced software solution, empowers libraries to offer patrons and staff a convenient and efficient method to scan, save, and share information like never before. ScanPerfect embodies streamlined functionality, utilizing cutting-edge technology to transform printed pages into digital information with a single click. Its user-friendly interface ensures that even inexperienced patrons can navigate the scanning process with ease, while its robust features cater to the needs of seasoned librarians seeking to digitize entire archives with precision efficiently.ScanPerfect is set to redefine library digitization by offering a perfect blend of simplicity and functionality. For more infor-mation about ScanPerfect and ScannX’s range of library solutions, please visit www.scannx.com KEY FEATURES:• Multiple File Formats: Convert scanned pages in up to 3 different file formats without rescanning• Multiple Scan-to Destinations: Send scanned pages to multiple destinations such as email, cloud, andprint without rescanning.• Instant File Conversion: Convert scanned pages into more than 12 text and audio file formats, including PDF, searchable PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, eBook and MP3, making it easy for users to access and process information in their preferred format.• Multifaceted Distribution: Effortlessly send scanned files to over 25 destinations, including email, USB drives, Google Drive, mobile devices, network folders, printers, or fax, providing flexible options to accommodate a wide range of user preferences and needs.• High-Speed Auto-Scan: ScannX overhead book scanners automatically scan pages with a simple turn of the page, ensuring an uninterrupted scanning experience for users.• Productivity Tools for ILL Tasks: Seamless integration with Rapido, Tipasa, Worldshare, Article Exchange, and ILLiad, facilitating the smooth sharing of resources across library systems.• Handwriting Recognition & Translation Services: Support for 120+ languages for effortless translation of handwritten notes and text, allowing users to access and interpret content in their preferred language.• Plagiarism Detection: Empowering Originality and Inspiring Authenticity by distinguishing between AI- and human-written text for teachers and students.

