ScannX® Introduces the ScanPerfect™ MFP 1000 – The First Multi-Function Printer Designed Specifically for Libraries

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScannX , a leading developer of cloud-based book scanning solutions for libraries, today announced the launch of its ScanPerfect MFP 1000, an innovative multi-function printer that redefines how libraries and patrons interact with information.With its patent-pending modular design, the ScannX ScanPerfectMFP allows libraries to integrate their own printer hardware—helping reduce costs while redeploying their existing assets—or choose the MFP Pro 1000, which comes standard with a 35ppm HP color laser printer and can be upgraded to faster printers. This groundbreaking solution will be available for sale by September 15, 2025.Transforming MFPs beyond Printing into Research & Collaboration Productivity ToolsThe ScanPerfect MFP 1000 combines powerful printing with advanced cloud-based services, enabling patrons and staff to copy, print, save, translate, and share information with ease. Its 13.4” ultra-high resolution 4K touchscreen provides an intuitive interface designed for both new and experienced users.Key features include:• One-Touch Printing – Quick Copy for up to 99 copies.• Perfect Prints – Auto-crop, auto-straighten, and auto-orient for flawless results.• Digital File Printing – Print directly from USB drives or cloud storage.• Instant File Conversion – Export to more than 10 file formats without re-scanning.• Flexible Distribution – Send documents to 25+ destinations, including Google Drive, smartphones, tablets, printers, fax, and network folders.• Translation Services – Supports 120+ languages for instant access to translated content.• Handwriting Recognition – Converts handwritten notes into searchable DocX files.• Book Scanner Integration – Easily connect a ScannX book scanner via USB.• Accessibility Tools – Features text magnification, high contrast, and audio prompts for visually impaired users.Flexible Offerings• ScanPerfect™ MFP Pro 1000: Includes a 35 ppm HP color laser printer.• ScanPerfect™ MFP 1000: Use your own printer for maximum flexibility.“ScannXis committed to pushing the boundaries of library digitization, and the ScanPerfect MFP 1000 is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation,” said Murray L. Dennis, President of ScannX. “This enhanced MFP architecture goes beyond fast and easy printing by expanding access to AI-powered cloud services and deeper analytics through our Scanalytics™ portal, which tracks anonymous usage data to help libraries better understand patron needs.”About ScannXScannX is an award-winning provider of document and book scanning solutions, leveraging IoT technology and cloud-based services to deliver the industry’s first common user interface across book, document, photo scanners, and MFPs. With a focus on integration, accessibility, and innovation, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize, preserve, and share collections seamlessly.For more information, visit www.scannx.com Media contact:Murray L. Dennis, President,murray.dennis@ScannX.com

