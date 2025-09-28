MPD Arrests Suspect in an Attempted Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who attempted to stab a woman in Southwest.

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, at approximately 9:45 a.m., First District officers were flagged down by a victim in reference to an attempted stabbing in the 1100 block of 4th street, Southwest. The victim is a rideshare driver who was picking up a passenger, the suspect. The victim and the suspect had a disagreement about the ride, which escalated into the suspect brandishing a kitchen knife and attempting to stab the victim. The suspect was stopped by a special police officer and was arrested once officers arrived. The knife was found in the suspect’s possession.

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, 55-year-old Inga Hodges of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 25147736

