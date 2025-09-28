MPD Arrests Suspect in an Attempted Stabbing
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who attempted to stab a woman in Southwest.
On Saturday, September 27, 2025, at approximately 9:45 a.m., First District officers were flagged down by a victim in reference to an attempted stabbing in the 1100 block of 4th street, Southwest. The victim is a rideshare driver who was picking up a passenger, the suspect. The victim and the suspect had a disagreement about the ride, which escalated into the suspect brandishing a kitchen knife and attempting to stab the victim. The suspect was stopped by a special police officer and was arrested once officers arrived. The knife was found in the suspect’s possession.
On Saturday, September 27, 2025, 55-year-old Inga Hodges of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).
CCN: 25147736
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.