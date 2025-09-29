Arizona Moon Festival 2025, A Celebration of Culture, Family, and Community Announced

Arizona Moon Festival 2025 Arizona Moon Festival Logo

The Arizona Moon Festival 2025 is a social and cultural celebration bringing six major Asian communities together on Saturday, October 4, in Chandler, Arizona.

This festival is more than a cultural event — it is a space where we can come together, celebrate tradition, and experience the joy of being part of something bigger than ourselves.” — Mai Le, Festival Chair

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening under the moonlight as the Arizona Moon Festival 2025 returns on Saturday, October 4, from 5 PM to 11 PM at the Saigon Center (2051 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225). With free admission and activities for all ages, this vibrant celebration of Asian heritage promises to be Arizona’s biggest cultural festival of the year.Hosted by the Vietnamese Community of Arizona in collaboration with five other major Asian communities — Chinese, Filipino, Korean, Thai, and Cambodian — are coming together with local organizations to host the largest Arizona Moon Festival this year.Known as the Moon Festival or Tet Trung Thu in Vietnamese, this beloved holiday has been celebrated for centuries across Asian cultures as a time to give thanks, reunite with loved ones, and admire the full harvest moon. Traditionally marked by lantern processions, mooncakes, and cultural performances, the festival is a symbol of unity, gratitude, and shared heritage.This year’s event promises to be more exciting than ever, featuring a rich lineup of live performances, including mesmerizing lion and dragon dances, traditional cultural dances from Vietnamese, Chinese, Filipino, Korean, Thai, and Cambodian communities, and martial arts showcases. A Parade of Cultures will pay homage to the diversity and unity that make this festival so special, while live music, a guitarist, and a DJ will keep the energy high.Festival Highlights Include:Free Lanterns & Goodie Bags for Kids: The first 1,000 children will receive free battery-operated lanterns and goodie bags. Don’t miss the Children’s Lantern Parade led by a dragon dance troupe.Children’s Wonderland Zone: Family-friendly fun with carnival games, bounce houses, a petting zoo, virtual sports, balloon twisting, and more.Food & Culture Experience: Savor authentic Asian street food, specialty drinks, and relax in the enchanting Tea Garden.In addition to the entertainment, the festival encourages community engagement with a Children’s Talent Contest, where young stars aged 6–12 can showcase their skills and win exciting prizes.“Over the past 20 years, the Arizona Moon Festival has become a cherished tradition that celebrates both cultural heritage and the vibrant diversity of our local community,” said Mai Le, Festival Chair. “We are proud to create an inclusive space where families, friends, and neighbors can come together to enjoy the magic of the Moon Festival.”Don’t miss this free, family-friendly event that brings culture, tradition, and community together under the moonlight.- Saturday, October 4, 2025- 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM-Saigon Center Plaza, 2051 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225FREE Admission1000 FREE lanterns & goodie bags.For more information, call (602) 621-5125 or email azmoonfestival@gmail.com

