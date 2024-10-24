Halloween Dance Party Poster QR Code for online ticket

Halloween Party Announced at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort with Special Guests, Dancing, And Buffet

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort is set to host a Halloween Dance Party on Friday, November 1st, 2024.This highly anticipated event will feature an exciting lineup of special guests, including top artists from Vietnam touring America for the first time: DJ Ngan 98, Luong Bang Quang.Additionally, there will be a live Dragon Dance performance and Halloween Costume Contest with cash prizes:1st Place: $5002nd Place: $3003rd Place: $200Attendees can expect non-stop dancing on a huge dance floor, a costume contest, and a delectable casino buffet specializing in Seafood, Crab Legs, and Asian Cuisine.Doors will open at 8:00 pm for this one-of-a-kind Halloween celebration. Guests must be 18 years or older to attend.This event won’t be a typical Halloween party but promises to be an unforgettable night filled with music, dancing, a costume contest with cash prizes, and delicious food. The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, known for its luxurious amenities and top-notch entertainment, is the perfect venue for this “spooktacular” event."We are thrilled to announce our Halloween Dance Party at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. We have an amazing lineup of special guests who will keep the party going all night long. This event is not just about dancing, but also about having a great time with friends and family. We are also excited to offer a casino buffet with mouth-watering Crab Legs and Asian Cuisine. It's going to be a night to remember," said the event organizer.We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort is located just 30 minutes from downtown Phoenix in Fountain Hills, Arizona, at 10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell, just 2 miles north of Shea Blvd on Hwy 87 (Beeline Hwy).For tickets and to register for the costume contest, contact New Saigon Entertainment: at 602-621-5125. For online ticket reservations, visit Etix.com . Other details will be available on the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort website

