A Night of Unity, Culture, and Empowerment at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort Announced

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Women Celebration 2025 will take place on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. This highly anticipated annual event welcomes both men and women to honor and uplift the remarkable contributions of women in our communities.The planning committee comprises 18 powerful women from 12 diverse communities across Arizona who have come together to co-host this extraordinary event.Mai Le, founder of the IWC and Asian Media Network , invites women from all over the Southwest to this event. “This will be a magnificent night where culture meets empowerment and a chance to celebrate the incredible women right here in Arizona shaping our world.”This year, 13 inspiring women, each representing a different culture, will receive the Women of Distinction Award in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to society.Special Guests & Program Highlights• Red Carpet Arrival: Photos, interviews, and networking opportunities.• Inspirational Speaker: Michael Pollack, CEO of Pollack Real Estate & Investment• Keynote Speaker: Mary Cameli, Mesa Fire Chief.• International Cultural Performances showcasing the beauty of global traditions.• Elegant Plated Dinner & Open Bar• Honoring Women & Parade of Cultures featuring iconic women in history• Live DJ & Dancing to close the night in celebrationGentlemen can present flowers to the special women in their lives in the spirit of appreciation, making the evening even more personal and meaningful.TICKET INFORMATION:• Regular Admission: $75• VIP Admission: $150• Must be 21+ to attendReserve your tickets online at www.intwomencelebration.org The International Women Celebration (IWC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering women, celebrating their achievements, and fostering unity among women from diverse backgrounds. Through our annual event, we recognize outstanding contributions, honor remarkable individuals, and raise funds for future projects that support women’s well-being and success, including workshops on Women’s Health, Domestic Violence, Minority Business Women, and more.For more information, contact intwomencelebration@gmail.com or call (602) 621-5125.

