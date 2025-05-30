FINTEL Integrates 2024 Financial Data into iCFO Reports and Performance Tools

A preview of iCFO’s updated Industry Metrics Four-Year Report featuring 2024 data.

Latest benchmarks now available to power industry comparisons, performance insights, and business valuations.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FINTEL, LLC, the company behind the iCFO brand, has officially integrated 2024 financial data across its suite of business intelligence tools, including Industry Metrics Reports, the Business Performance Scorecard, and the Business Valuation platform.This update gives CPAs, consultants, SBDC advisors, and business owners timely access to the most current benchmarks in the market—supporting financial planning, client advising, and internal performance improvement efforts.“Keeping our data current is essential to our mission,” said Boris Nenide, CEO of FINTEL, LLC. “The integration of 2024 data ensures our users are evaluating business performance in today’s terms—not last year’s."What’s New with the 2024 Update:- Industry Metrics Reports now reflect the latest year-end benchmarks for thousands of industries, segmented by size, sales, and geography.- The Business Performance Scorecard uses 2024 peer data to flag financial risks and highlight opportunities based on liquidity, efficiency, and profitability indicators.- The Business Valuation Report incorporates updated market multiples and peer performance to deliver more accurate value estimates based on both asset and earnings approaches.All reports remain fully customizable and powered by integrated AI, offering dynamic peer comparisons and interpretive guidance based on the latest trends.Professionals can now explore the updated tools at:or learn more at https://icfo.pro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.