FINTEL Launches Customizable Industry Reports to Support Smarter Business Decisions

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FINTEL, LLC, the company behind the iCFO brand, has unveiled a new Customizable Industry Report Sample, giving professionals like CPAs, business consultants, and SBDC advisors a powerful tool to support their clients. From startups refining business plans to established companies aiming for better performance, these reports provide industry-specific insights tailored to individual needs.Now, users can explore and adjust report criteria before purchase, ensuring the final product delivers the most relevant benchmarks. The interactive report builder allows users to:- Choose their industry by NAICS or SIC code.- Refine filters by region, company size, sales, and other key metrics.- Preview results with real-time company counts.- Generate reports for use in business planning, tax returns, or performance reviews.“We designed these reports to empower professionals working alongside businesses,” said Boris Nenide, CEO of FINTEL, LLC. “Whether a CPA preparing a client’s tax return, an SBDC counselor guiding a startup, or a consultant advising on growth strategies, these reports make industry benchmarking simple, specific, and actionable.”Two Customizable Report Options:- 1-Year Report: Provides the latest financials segmented by Small, Medium, and Large company sizes.- 4-Year Report: Delivers historical trends across all sizes for a comprehensive industry view.Beyond financial summaries, the integrated AI assistant enhances each report by offering qualitative insights, regional trends, and the ability to answer follow-up questions, providing deeper context for decision-making.This release is part of FINTEL’s broader effort to expand its suite of business tools. Development is already underway for a stand-alone Business Performance Scorecard and Valuation platform, designed to further support business advisors and owners in evaluating performance and growth opportunities with precision and clarity.Following the same pattern as the customizable industry reports, these new tools will present interactive samples, allowing users to quickly input their own company data and instantly see how their business compares to industry peers. The Business Performance Scorecard will assess a company's financial health across liquidity, asset efficiency, profitability, and operational benchmarks, identifying strengths and red flags based on industry comparisons. It will provide actionable insights to help businesses optimize cash flow, improve profitability, and refine strategic decisions.The Business Valuation tool will use multiple valuation techniques, including Book Value, Earnings Capitalization, and Industry Multiples, to provide a comprehensive estimate of a company’s worth based on both assets and performance. Users will gain a clearer picture of how market conditions, profitability, and industry positioning impact their business’s valuation—empowering them to make informed financial and investment decisions.These upcoming tools will be built with the same user-friendly, AI-enhanced experience, ensuring that advisors and business owners can efficiently analyze their performance and value without needing complex financial expertise. With customization and AI-driven insights, FINTEL is committed to equipping professionals with data-driven resources that support smarter decision-making and long-term success.

