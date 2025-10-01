Author of ghost novel suggests families add reading tradition to Halloween fun

Author Rich Rostron poses with the cover of his other young adult novel of historical fiction - The Ghost of Lexington ad Concord. Cover of the novel 'The Ghost of Lexington and Concord.' QR Code to Order a Copy of The Ghost of Lexington and Concord

The book is usually better than the movie should hold true at Halloween, too

The Ghost of Lexington and Concord is an adventure story and a ghost story. But it’s also a book about freedom, standing up for what’s right, and for each other.” — Rich Rostron

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three witches are conjured from centuries ago when a young man lights a black candle. A young lady punches the ‘pillow’ behind her head into shape not realizing it’s actually a ghost. A family of freaky characters hold a séance to communicate in the spirit world with a long-lost uncle who happens to knock on the door at that very moment.These are all spooky examples of scary movies many families have a tradition of watching during the Halloween season and after Trick-or-Treating. While author Rich Rostron enjoys that annual ritual, too, he encourages children (of all ages) to create a tradition of reading for holidays, too.One of his young adult novels fits in nicely with Halloween – The Ghost of Lexington and Concord.“There are many books that fit with Halloween,” said Rostron. “In fact, many of the Halloween movies people like to watch started as novels.”Rostron said he didn’t specifically write his book for Halloween. “It just kind of worked out that way.”His previous novel, The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay, involved a US Navy veteran sharing his experiences in WWII with his great-grandson.“I wanted to use the same method of someone sharing the historical story with a young person of today,” he said, “but The Ghost of Lexington and Concord refers to a Revolutionary War battle. Great grandpa would be a bit too old to be feasible, but a ghost was perfect.”He said that he enjoys reading RL Stine.“The similarity between Stine’s books and mine is that you have young adults dealing with spectral challenges,” said Rostron. “The difference is that my book includes an historical aspect that entertains while educating. Readers are learning, almost inadvertently, while enjoying the adventure.”Both or Rostron’s young adult, historical fiction novels, are available on Amazon and other online booksellers.

