Author writes uplifting young adult ghost story that dares to celebrate America

Author Rich Rostron poses with the cover of his other young adult novel of historical fiction - The Ghost of Lexington ad Concord. The Ghost of Lexington and Concord is a young adult novel of historical fiction with a ghost that shares his experiences in Colonial America's opening battle, while engaging three young adults in a century's old mystery. QR Code to Order a Copy of The Ghost of Lexington and Concord

Novel of historical fiction uses ghost to share story of Colonial America's first battle for liberty

It’s not that I wrote a book that ceaselessly beats the drums of patriotism. Rather, I think the book succeeds because it doesn’t blindly delve into criticizing America without due perspective.” — Rich Rostron

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- You could say his novel is a ghost story . After all, Rich Rostron’s young adult novel is titled, The Ghost of Lexington and Concord. But it’s more than that. It’s really a novel of historical fiction set in modern times.While that may seem like a contradiction, the ghost in the story is the vehicle through which the past and the present come together.“My previous young adult novel, The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay, is also a book of historical fiction with a great-grandfather sharing his experiences in the US Navy during WWII with two young men,” said the author. “A book that bridges the past and the present, when that past refers to the American Revolution, is beyond the possibility of a living relative.”During his research trip to New England, the author stayed in eight AirBnBs. Four of the owners told him their houses were haunted. He also went on the heavy, post-WWII heavy cruiser USS Salem. While looking for a business card from someone he could contact with questions, Rostron found a man with modern computers in one of the cabins.“I asked him for his business card and, when he gave it to me, I was surprised to find it was for ‘The Boston Paranormal Society,’” he said. “It was as though someone was hitting me over the head with a stick saying, ‘You don’t need a great-grandfather to share the history. A ghost can do that.’”Story celebrates American historyWhile the ghost was a convenient vehicle to tell the historic aspect of the story, Rostron said he was determined to write a book that would celebrate the past.“It seems that people are writing a lot of books that are hypercritical of America,” he said. “From my perspective, this books are universally lacking in one key ingredient – perspective.”He said that these books tend to isolate one aspect of America’s story and focus on that to the absence of everything else.“It’s not that I wrote a book that ceaselessly beats the drums of patriotism,” said Rostron. “Rather, I think the book succeeds because it doesn’t blindly delve into criticizing America without due perspective.”Rostron said he wants his book to show young readers how America truly is a great country and how fortunate they are to be part of this experiment of a constitutional republic.

