New book cover offers thrilling doorway to fictional account of WWII naval adventure

The new cover of the young adult novel, "The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay," seen here on top of the prior cover, gives a more personal connection with the main character of the book. Author Rich Rostron poses with the cover of his other young adult novel of historical fiction - The Ghost of Lexington ad Concord.

Young man learns about life and naval combat in WWII from elder US Navy veteran

The climax is about one of the most chaotic and explosive naval battles in history. But it's also about what a young man learns from history.” — Rich Rostron

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Rich Rostron wrote The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay, a novel of historical fiction, a couple years ago. Recently, he decided the book deserved a cover that better represented the historical adventure contained in the 202-pages of the paperback edition.“With the original cover, the design included a small figure of the main character,” said Rostron. “But he was small as I hoped his size would provide perspective on the immense dimensions of the ships in the picture. But, instead, people didn’t even notice him there and there was no human interaction offered by the cover.”The new cover is brighter, though the battle depicted was fought at night, and is dominated by blue instead of the red reflections of the prior cover.The book, which is on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, ebook/Kindle and audio formats, tells more than a naval battle; it also tells the story of an elderly veteran of the US Navy in WWII bonding with a young man in current times.The relationship comes as something of a surprise to the young man who was less than thrilled when forced to give up his bedroom for a great-grandfather he had never known.While the boy, and his best friend, receive an exciting rendition of life in the navy during wartime, including possibly the most chaotic naval battle in history, often referred to as a ‘barroom brawl between the US Navy and the Imperial Japanese Navy, the novel is more than that.While the young man is learning about WWII naval combat , he is also dealing the divorce of his parents and a bully, with a personal grudge against him, at school."The climax is about one of the most chaotic and explosive naval battles in history," said Rostron. "But it's also about what a young man learns from history."

