CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Fort Worth, TX

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Euthanasia is meant to bring peace, and there is no more peaceful place than home.” — Dr. Bethany Butler

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is expanding its services in Fort Worth, TX . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Bethany Butler joined Dr. Jason Doolittle to serve the north suburbs of Fort Worth, TX.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet. “It is my wish that every family in Fort Worth become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."Euthanasia is meant to bring peace, and there is no more peaceful place than home," says Dr. Bethany Butler. “During a time filled with stress and emotion, in-home euthanasia eliminates the added strains of DFW's sprawl and traffic - allowing you to focus on your unique bond with your pet in their special place,” she added. Dr. Bethany Butler grew up in the DFW metroplex and, after years away pursuing her veterinary education, returned home in 2013 with her husband to raise their four children. She earned her degree in biology from Abilene Christian University before graduating from Texas A&M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2011. Alongside her busy family life, she continues to share her home with two beloved pets who keep her grounded in the joys of companionship that first inspired her career.For Dr. Butler, veterinary medicine has always been about more than medicine—it has been about comfort, compassion, and honoring the bond between people and their pets. Over the years, she has found her greatest fulfillment in helping animals find relief from pain and in supporting families through the most difficult moments of saying goodbye. That calling became deeply personal when her own cat grew suddenly ill, and she experienced firsthand the peace that in-home euthanasia can bring. Knowing her beloved companion passed gently in the place she loved most reshaped Dr. Butler’s perspective and strengthened her commitment to providing this same comfort to others.Today, she considers it a privilege to stand alongside families during these tender goodbyes, ensuring that every pet’s final moments are filled with dignity, peace, and love.Dr. Butler serves Fort Worth, Keller, Lewisville, Irving, Colleyville, Watauga, Bedford, Carrollton, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Fort Worth. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

