Words into Action: National Disaster Risk Assessment Online Sessions

Disasters are becoming more frequent, more costly, and far more devastating. While direct disaster losses have been estimated at around US$202 billion per year, the Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction 2025 indicates that the true cost is nearly US$2.3 trillion annually. Strengthening global disaster risk resilience requires prioritizing DRR in national budgets and international assistance, enhancing the preparedness and recovery capabilities of vulnerable nations and communities, and effective multilevel coordination. This year, International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) 2025 calls for a decisive shift: to fund resilience now to prevent paying more later when disasters strike.

UNITAR in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), and its network of International Training Centres for Authorities and Leaders Global Network (CIFAL Global Network), the Integrated Research on Disaster Risk National Centres of Excellence (IRDR National Centres of Excellence), and UNDRR Science and Technology Advisory Group (UNDRR Regional-STAG_) are pleased to host a series of online sessions to present the 'Words into Action: National Disaster Risk Assessment (NDRA)'.

The NDRA guide is designed to support practitioners in understanding and managing disaster risk in alignment with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. The guidelines emphasize inclusivity, governance and evidence-based decision making, offering iterative processes adaptable to various national contexts. The guidance is complemented by a online training package developed in partnership with UNITAR to help users and interested stakeholders to understand the purpose, possibility, and applications of tools.

In the framework of the IDDRR, six online sessions will take place between 1 October to 23 October 2025 promoting a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction. The online sessions will support the process of disseminating and promoting the availability, utility, and use of the guidance through regional, national, and local mini launches across several contexts. Each session is facilitated by regional and national partners to provide detailed guidance on facilitating the course and include contextually specific application of assessment processes. The virtual learning sessions are delivered in English and open for participants from any region or context and will have the option to be translated to the local language.