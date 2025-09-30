CIFAL York will Co-Host the International Virtual Conference “Ctrl+S Culture: AI and Heritage in a Digital World”

30 September 2025, Toronto, Canada - The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Canada, CIFAL York, an affiliated training centre of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), will co-host the upcoming “Ctrl+S Culture: AI and Heritage in a Digital World International Virtual Conference”. The event, organized in partnership with ICCROM, First Aid and Resilience for Cultural Heritage in Times of Crisis (FAR), Youth.Heritage.Africa (YHA), and the Flanders AI Academy (VAIA will take place online from 19 to 21 November 2025.

Ctrl+S Culture is a two-day international online conference that explores how artificial intelligence is transforming the ways we preserve, interpret, and engage with cultural heritage. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the event seeks to foster critical dialogue, interdisciplinary exchange, and innovative thinking on the use of AI in the heritage field. Discussions will address themes such as heritage documentation, conservation, storytelling, emergency response, accessibility, and governance, while also considering the ethical, legal, and philosophical questions raised by AI.

CIFAL York’s participation highlights its commitment to bridging innovation, heritage, and capacity-building. The conference will offer a timely platform for peer learning and collaboration, equipping participants with strategies to integrate AI responsibly and effectively into heritage practice, particularly in contexts where institutional capacity and access to technology remain limited.

Conference Details