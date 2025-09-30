Transforming Higher Education for a Sustainable Future: Launch of the 2nd edition of the LEAP-FAST Certificate Programme

The Certificate Programme provides an intensive learning path aimed at driving transformation across every layer of higher education. Along this path, they gain the tools to propose institution-wide reforms, collaborate across disciplines, and incorporate innovative strategies directly into their teaching. The programme places particular emphasis on embedding sustainability competencies within cognitive, socio-emotional, and behavioural dimensions of learning, while fostering transdisciplinarity and embracing diverse ways of knowing that advance inclusion, sustainability, and global citizenship.

Following a 10-week online phase—combining self-paced learning, group and individual assignments, peer exchange, and workshops—participants will further strengthen their competencies through a co-creation process at an in-person workshop hosted by Majmaah University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 22–27 November 2025. This in-person engagement will serve as a cornerstone of the programme, enabling participants to translate learning into collaborative action.

Participants join a community of forward-thinking educators and leaders who see higher education as a catalyst for transformation. Upon completing the programme, participating institutions are expected to serve as catalysts for deep, structural change in higher education.

The programme is complemented by an online community platform, accessible at https://highereducation.unsdglearn.org. The virtual hub is a valuable resource for higher education institutions committed to advancing the SDGs.

UNITAR and UNESCO express their gratitude to Majmaah University and CIFAL Saudi Arabia for providing the resources that made this programme possible. Appreciation is also extended to the Governments of Japan and Switzerland for their valuable support in supporting the development of this initiative.