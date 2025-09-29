ARrC to Appear as Guest Performers on Vietnam’s Highly Anticipated Survival Program, Show It All

Photo Credit: Show It All

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multinational K-pop group ARrC has been officially invited as guest performers on Vietnam’s major audition program, Show It All. The program is produced by Vietnam’s largest media group, YeaH1, and will premiere on October 4th via national broadcast channel, VTV3.Show It All has drawn attention for its unique format, which features a competition round against established international idol groups. In the first half of 2025, the program recorded the highest social media mentions in Vietnam and over 40 million online votes, securing its position as one of the most popular audition shows in Vietnam. The judging panel further elevates the project, featuring top Vietnamese artists Tóc Tiên, SOOBIN, and Kay Trần, alongside world-renowned K-pop producer Shin Hyuk, who has collaborated with artists like aespa, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and Jin of BTS. Following the success of its Survival Phase on YouTube, the Official Phase (Show It All) has generated even higher anticipation from the show’s dedicated fanbase, especially with the news of ARrC’s participation in the season. As guest performers, ARrC will showcase various performances, including “awesome,” the title track from the group’s third mini-album, HOPE.To ARrC, Vietnam holds a special place as a member, KIEN, is from the country. In addition, ARrC won the Most Anticipated Male Rookie Idol award at the Korea First Brand Awards 2025, and the Male Idol of the Year - Rising Star award at the 2025 Brand of the Year Awards (both awards were voted by the Vietnamese audience), proving the group’s strong fandom and popularity in Vietnam. ARrC has been expanding their global reach by actively promoting around Asia this year. In August, the group visited Indonesia to appear on national television shows, including Brownis on Trans TV and Inbox Nite on SCTV, perform at local schools with students, and open a pop-up store as part of a collaboration with Karafuru, one of Asia’s most popular digital character IPs. Earlier this month, ARrC held their first fan meeting in Tokyo, Japan, titled 2025 THE 1ST FAN MEETING IN JAPAN: We ARrC, We Awesome. As ARrC continues their activities to connect closer to the global audience, fans are waiting for the group’s next endeavor with great anticipation.ABOUT ARrCARrC is a seven-member K-pop group and is the first boy group from MYSTIC STORY. The members include ANDY, CHOI HAN, DOHA, HYUNMIN, JIBEEN, KIEN, and RIOTO. Their group name is an acronym for ‘Always Remember the real Connection,’ signifying the importance of sincere connection beyond space, time, and differences. They debuted on August 19, 2024, with the first mini album, AR^C. Two weeks after their debut, ARrC surpassed 100 million cumulative social media content views and achieved more than nine million search term views on China's biggest social media platform, Weibo.In January 2025, ARrC received a Rising Male Idol Award voted by the Vietnamese audience at the Korea First Brand Awards 2025. In May, the group was also selected as a Rising Idol of the Year at the Brand Customer Loyalty Awards 2025. In the same month, ARrC attended KCON JAPAN 2025 and shared their first official stage with local fans, taking one more step as a global artist.As a multinational group with members from South Korea, Japan, the United States, Vietnam, and Brazil, ARrC is ready to expand their reach and share the group’s color with global music fans, backed by their connections and energy that transcend boundaries.

