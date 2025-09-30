Panthera Group Launches First International Division: Panthera Silver

Panthera Group Launches "Panthera Silver" Division, Marking Major Global Expansion into Strategic Silver Mining Assets

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panthera Group , one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and diversified private investment groups, today announced the official launch of its first international division, Panthera Silver . The new unit has taken minority stakes in six silver mining operations across South America, marking a significant step in the Group’s global expansion strategy.By entering the silver sector, Panthera Group strengthens its exposure to one of the world’s most essential industrial and technological metals. Silver plays a critical role in advanced electronics, renewable energy systems, medical technologies, and precision manufacturing—sectors expected to grow in the decades ahead.Michael Doherty, Chairman of Panthera Group, commented:“The creation of Panthera Silver is more than an investment in mining—it is an investment in the future of technology, sustainability, and resilience. We believe silver will remain a cornerstone resource in the global economy, and we are positioning Panthera Group to benefit from its enduring demand.”The Group has committed to maintaining an equivalent level of investment in silver assets each year for the next decade. This disciplined approach ensures sustained exposure to the sector while supporting long-term growth and diversification within Panthera’s global portfolio.Looking ahead, Panthera Group plans to launch additional international divisions, each strategically placed in high-growth sectors where technology, resources, and infrastructure converge. The Group confirmed that its second international division will be announced in January 2026.About Panthera GroupFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, Panthera Group is a diversified investment group with a portfolio spanning nightclubs, food & beverage, alcohol import and distribution, cannabis cultivation and retail, property, legal and accounting services, entertainment complexes, and hotels, with recent strategic expansion into engineering and motorsport. With a proven track record of creating sustainable value across multiple industries, the Group is expanding its international footprint, focusing on high-growth sectors that are shaping the future global economy. Guided by innovation and strategic vision, Panthera Group continues to expand its portfolio while upholding its commitment to responsible business, positive community impact, and delivering enduring long-term value.

