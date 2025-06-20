Panthera Group Unveils Craft 94: A New Culinary & Social Hub in Hua Hin

Relaxing at the new Craft 94! Scruffy's Irish Pub Something for everyone!

Panthera Group expands in Hua Hin with a curated culinary hub featuring Craft, Scruffy’s, Birds Rotisserie, and Whisgars.

HUA HIN, PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, THAILAND, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panthera Group , one of Thailand’s fastest-growing private companies, has officially launched Craft 94 — a new multi-concept dining destination located on Soi 94 in central Hua Hin. The opening represents the group’s latest move in its expanding portfolio.Craft 94 unites four of Panthera Group’s most successful Bangkok concepts — Craft, Scruffy’s Irish Pub, Birds Rotisserie, and Whisgars — into a single destination, each offering its own unique culinary and social experience. From relaxed open-air beers to a refined whisky lounge, the venue invites guests to explore diverse flavours and ambiance at one location.The launch marks the first time these signature brands have been introduced together outside the capital, highlighting Panthera Group’s strategy to replicate its Bangkok success in key regional markets like Hua Hin.“Hua Hin is a destination with a rich culture and an expanding local and international community,” said Michael Grundy, CEO of Panthera Group. “With Craft 94, we’re excited to introduce a dynamic concept that offers quality dining and social experiences in a single, welcoming environment.”Craft offers an extensive range of international and Thai craft beers in a laid-back, open-air setting. Scruffy’s Irish Pub provides traditional pub food, draught beer, live sports, and music in a pub ambiance. Birds Rotisserie focuses on French-style flame-roasted chicken and signature sides.Open daily from 12 PM to 12 AM, Craft 94 is positioned as a community gathering spot, designed for both Hua Hin residents and visiting travellers seeking exceptional food, drinks, and atmosphere.About Panthera GroupPanthera Group, founded in 2005, is one of Thailand’s fastest-growing private companies. It is a leading operator of pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, property, and hotels across the country. The Group has diversified in recent years into retail, legal, medical, and engineering sectors. Driven by innovation and strategic growth, it continues to expand its portfolio. Panthera Group is committed to responsible business, community impact, and long-term value.

