Levels Nightclub Marks 13th Anniversary with 'Lift Off' Space-Themed Party

Bangkok’s nightlife landmark transforms into an interstellar playground for one unforgettable night.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levels Nightclub will mark its 13th anniversary on Thursday, August 28, with a space-themed event titled “Levels Lift Off.”The Sukhumvit venue, which has been operating since 2012, has become a fixture in Bangkok’s nightlife. This year’s anniversary will see the club transformed with an outer-space theme, featuring live performances, dance shows, and sets from both resident and guest DJs.The line-up includes:Main Room – DJs & MCs: Freaky Deaky, Foamie, Uccello, Headshot, Vox, VQueenTerrace – DJs: Iris, Plearnpleng, TNZ Panthera Group CEO Mike Grundy said the anniversary underscores both the club’s longevity and its continued role in Bangkok’s competitive nightlife scene. “Each year we aim to create something that reflects not just our history but also where we’re headed,” Grundy said.Levels’ manager, Luka Baumann added that the anniversary is intended as a gesture of appreciation to the club’s patrons. “It’s a way for us to thank the community that has supported Levels for more than a decade,” he said.The event begins at 9 p.m. and is expected to run late into the night. More information is available on Levels’ official Facebook event page.About Levels NightclubFounded in 2012, Levels Club & Lounge has become a Bangkok nightlife landmark, offering multi-level experiences with international DJs, world-class entertainment, and VIP service in the heart of Sukhumvit Soi 11.Panthera Group, founded in 2005, is one of Thailand’s fastest-growing private companies. It is a leading operator of pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, property, and hotels across the country. In recent years, the Group has diversified into retail, legal, medical, and engineering sectors. Driven by innovation and strategic growth, it continues to expand its portfolio. Panthera Group is committed to responsible business, community impact, and delivering long-term value.

