Catch The Young Releases an Emotional Rock Ballad Single, “안아줘 (In Your Arms)”

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean alternative rock band Catch The Young has released a digital single, “안아줘 (In Your Arms).” It’s an emotional rock ballad that perfectly suits the transition into autumn. This track is the newest addition to the single albums from Catch The Young that have been released this year, including a remake track of the 90s hit song “You, Always (2025),” the band’s first instrumental single “The Young Wave,” and a bubbly summer love song “Ideal Type.”“It warms my heart to be able to meet you again with our new song, ‘안아줘 (In Your Arms),’ right when the autumn leaves start falling after a hot summer. We prepared this single with the hope of sending hugs to you all, just as the weather gets colder. I hope your heart can feel warmer just by listening to this song.” – Namhyun, Vocalist of Catch The Young“안아줘 (In Your Arms)” captures the mature emotions of longing for a previous love, dreaming about those unforgettable memories, reaching out for them in those dreams, and asking for a warm embrace. Blending a soaring guitar solo and soft vocals, this track seeks to convey the yearning that comes with a farewell.“I’m very excited to be back after about 3 months since the release of ‘Ideal Type.’ I hope you enjoy and give much love to our new single, ‘안아줘 (In Your Arms).’ Let’s create a new chapter together with our own colors!” – Jungmo, Drummer of Catch The YoungIn August, Catch The Young performed at two of the biggest music festivals in Korea, the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and the Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival (JUMF), for the second year in a row. Earlier this month, the band also performed at the Sound Planet Festival 2025, proving Catch the Young’s potential to become the next leading band in Korea’s rock music scene. With their continued efforts to expand their musical horizons and appeal to wider audiences, five members of Catch The Young take a step closer to the next accomplishment they’ll reach as a band.About Catch The YoungCatch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre ‘Youth Pop-Rock,’ encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band’s strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they performed for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally by releasing a full-length album, as well as promoting and performing in and out of Korea.

CATCH THE YOUNG ‘안아줘(In Your Arms)’ Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.