From Classrooms to Careers: Quantum.Tech Europe 2025 Champions Global Talent in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next week, Rotterdam becomes the epicenter of quantum innovation as Quantum.Tech Europe 2025 kicks off its most electrifying edition yet.With 85% of attendees, speakers, and exhibitors joining for the very first time, this is not just another expo—it’s a global debut of fresh perspectives, groundbreaking technologies, and bold ideas.The energy is palpable as the final speaker lineup is revealed, featuring pioneers who are redefining the boundaries of quantum computing, cryptography, sensing, and simulation.Meet the Quantum Trailblazers- Jeroen Mulder, Innovation Lead, Air France-KLM- Gustav Kalbe, Acting Director, Emerging and Enabling Technology, European Commission- Thomas Strohm, Chief Expert for Quantum Technologies, Bosch- Jean Patrick-Mascomere, Scientific Communications Manager, TotalEnergies- Christos Papalitsas, Scientific Computing and HPC, Pfizer- John Mattson, Expert in Cryptographic Algorithms and Security Protocols, Ericsson- Elif Yesilbek, Cryptography Champion & Senior Software Engineer, ABN AMRO- Vikram Sharma, CEO and Founder, Quintessence Labs- Harry Burhman, Chief Scientist, Quantinuum- Niall Marooney, Lead Solutions Engineer, Q-Ctrl- Pouya Dianat, CRO, Quantum Computing IncThese thought leaders will take the stage to explore quantum’s real-world impact—from education and enterprise to global infrastructure and policy.Unmissable SessionsFrom Classrooms to Careers, South Carolina Champions Quantum Talent as SC Quantum Joins Global Stage at Quantum.Tech Europe 2025Can Robots and AI Help Bridge the Quantum Literacy Gap? SC Quantum joins the global stage with a powerful message—quantum education starts now. From quantum sales courses at the Darla Moore School of Business to hands-on robotics in K-12 classrooms, the University of South Carolina is building a future-ready workforce. "Quantum.Tech provides the platform to share and discuss big ideas. We’re excited to showcase how SC Quantum is collaborating with other thought leaders to bring robots and AI into classrooms to help bridge the quantum literacy gap," says Joe Queenan, Executive Director, SC Quantum.From Lab to City: Building the Quantum InternetRonald Hanson of QuTech unveils the future of quantum computer networks. Discover how entanglement distribution and integrated photonics are laying the foundation for a quantum internet that spans metropolitan scales.Quantum in the Boardroom: Is There ROI Yet?Join leaders from Unilever, Citi, E.on, and Bosch as they tackle the big questions—how to bring quantum to the C-suite, integrate it into tech stacks, and measure its impact.Quantum in the Middle East: Qatar’s Strategic Leap ForwardProf Saif Al-Kuwari shares how Qatar is building a sustainable quantum ecosystem through national roadmaps, research initiatives, and industry collaborations.Strategic Partner Spotlight: RAND Europe"We are really pleased to be participating in Quantum.Tech Europe this year. It's a fantastic opportunity to connect with others who are exploring the real-world impact of quantum technologies. At RAND Europe, we're particularly interested in how these innovations intersect with policy, society, and long-term strategic thinking," says Salil Gunashekar, Senior Research Leader and Deputy Director (Science and Emerging Technology), RAND Europe. As a strategic partner for Quantum.Tech Europe 2025, RAND Europe plays a vital role in shaping the dialogue around policy and emerging technologies.Quantum.Tech Europe 2025 is proud to welcome representatives from some of the most influential organizations in science and industry. Attendees will include leaders from Nestlé, AWS, Deutsche Telekom, European Space Agency, HSBC, IBM, NASA, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), the National Quantum Computing Centre, Pfizer, PsiQuantum, Unilever, Telefónica, and Vodafone. Their presence underscores the global significance of this event and the growing momentum behind quantum innovation.Explore, Connect, and Celebrate Quantum ProgressThe opportunities to network and upskill your quantum knowledge are multiple. Catch live demo drives around select exhibitor booths and see quantum components in action—featuring cutting-edge solutions transforming the future of quantum. It’s your chance to witness the tech powering tomorrow. Dive into expert-led masterclasses and don’t miss the debut of the Quantum.Tech Hot 10—a brand-new, community-led initiative recognising the top 10 most influential figures in quantum technology today. Whether they’re leading groundbreaking research, building startups, shaping policy, or growing quantum teams, this is your chance to shine a light on the individuals truly driving progress.Quantum.Tech Hot 10- Aaron Lax – CEO, Singularity Systems- Anna Beata Kalisz Hedegaard – CEO, Quantum Security and Defense Working Group Ltd- Dr. Ingrid Romijn – CEO and Co-Founder, Q*Bird- Dr. Keeper Layne Sharkey – CEO and Founder, ODE, L3C- Dr. Matthieu Desjardins – Co-Founder & CTO, C12- Dr. Pramod Kumar (Quantum Seeker) – Principal Scientist & Director of Research, Quantlase Lab- Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy – Founder, Reignite Future- Philip Intallura – Head of Quantum, HSBC- Pierre Desjardins – Co-Founder & CEO, C12- Valtteri Lahtinen – Chief Scientist and Co-Founder, QuanscientThis is your moment to connect, learn, and lead. Book your free expo pass today and join the freshest crowd in quantum We look forward to welcoming you to Rotterdam for Quantum.Tech Europe 2025—where the future begins.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.