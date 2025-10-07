BLUETTI Announces Fall Prime Day Sale with Up to 71% Off and New Product Launches

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI, a global leader in portable power stations and solar storage solutions, has announced its Fall Prime Day Sale from October 7 to 10, 2025. Discounts of up to 71% OFF will be available across nearly all products on BLUETTI Official Website and Amazon Canada, including flagship power stations and solar systems.The sale also features the launch of two new products: the RVSolar 48V Solar Power System and the 12V B1232 & B1210 LiFePO₄ Batteries. The Elite 30 V2 will debut in two new colors — Light Sand Grey and Meadow Green.𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬Apex 300 — promo price: $1,999 CADHigh-capacity portable power station with 2,764.8Wh capacity, dual 120V/240V outputs, and UPS switchover for uninterrupted power. Expandable to 58kWh and solar-ready.Elite 200 V2 + 350W Solar Panel — promo price: $1,899 CADIntegrated solar power solution offering efficient energy with a 350W solar panel for fast recharging. Suitable for RVs, camping, and off-grid living.Elite 100 V2 + Charger 1 — promo price: $948 CADCompact, versatile power station delivering clean, stable power. Paired with Charger 1 for faster recharging. Ideal for travel and backup power.Elite 30 V2 (Light Sand Grey & Meadow Green) — promo price: $224 CADUltra-light, slim power station with new colors. Reliable power for phones, laptops, lights, and small appliances during outdoor activities.𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬RVSolar 48V Solar Power System — Starting at $3,299 CADHigh-performance, easy-to-install solar power system for RVs, cabins, boats, and camper vans. Features quick installation, 5,000W AC output, 1,360W DC output, expandable battery capacity, flexible charging options, and integrated smart control. Additional 10% discount with code: RVSolarPR.12V B1232 & B1210 LiFePO₄ BatteriesCompact, high-energy batteries with all-weather reliability.B1210 — Launch price: $499 CAD. Powerful, lightweight, and cold-weather adaptable.B1232 — Launch price: $999 CAD. Durable, waterproof, and fast-charging.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧BLUETTI’s Fall Prime Day Sale runs October 7–10, 2025. Details available at BLUETTI Official Website and Amazon Canada.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐈BLUETTI provides portable power stations, solar generators, and integrated energy systems for residential, outdoor, and emergency applications. The company is committed to advancing renewable energy adoption worldwide.

