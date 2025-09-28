Gausium Stuns CMS Berlin with Mira, Phantas Turbo & PhanShop

Gausium's new products debuted at CMS: Mira, Phantas Turbo, PhanShop

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At CMS Berlin 2025, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for cleaning and hygiene, Gausium has just introduced three revolutionary additions to its portfolio: Mira, Phantas Turbo, and PhanShop. This grand launch highlights Gausium’s continued drive to redefine the future of autonomous cleaning and service robotics.Mira – A Completely New Product LineMira marks the debut of a completely new product line from Gausium, designed to expand the company’s reach into new cleaning applications. It sets a new benchmark with its simultaneous sweeping and scrubbing capability, engineered to handle diverse floor conditions with exceptional efficiency.Mira is designed for midsized spaces across retail , manufacturing, logistics, transport hubs, healthcare facilities, etc. Equipped with a wastewater tank refresh system and hassle-free remote deployment, Mira ensures seamless operations, reduced downtime, and superior cleaning consistency across these dynamic environments.Phantas Turbo – Elevating the Best-SellerPhantas has long been Gausium’s best-selling compact cleaning solution, trusted worldwide for its agility, smart navigation, and ability to operate in complex environments. Over the years, Gausium has continuously optimized Phantas with cutting-edge technologies, improving both cleaning efficiency and operational versatility.Building on this strong foundation, Phantas Turbo takes innovation to the next level as the world’s first robot with built-in thermal cleaning technology. By heating water up to 80°C, it achieves a 40% boost in cleaning efficiency, making it ideal for healthcare, hospitality, and any setting where uncompromising hygiene is non-negotiable.PhanShop – Cleaning Meets Retail EngagementPhanShop extends the Phantas line into the retail environment by combining autonomous floor cleaning with customer engagement. It features an optional 13” touchscreen supporting video, image playback, and voice interaction, enabling retailers to run in-store promotions while ensuring spotless floors. Its sliding merchandise tray offers easy product access and smooth daily maintenance, making PhanShop a tool that cleans while selling.Gausium’s Commitment to InnovationWith these three innovations, Gausium demonstrates once again its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, intelligent solutions that go beyond conventional cleaning. Each product reflects Gausium’s mission: to empower businesses with smarter, more efficient, and sustainable automation.

