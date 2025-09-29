Madhya Pradesh Tourism Strengthens Ties with Japanese Travel Trade at Tourism Expo Japan 2025

Leadership Dialogue: Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee Engages with Japanese Tourism Stakeholders Japanese Visitors Explore Madhya Pradesh's Tourism Offerings Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee & Mr. Rakesh Goliya Represents Madhya Pradesh Tourism in Japan Another Day of Building Stronger Tourism Partnerships in Japan

Strategic B2B engagements highlight heritage, wildlife, and cultural experiences of the Heart of Incredible India

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board successfully engaged with Japanese travel trade partners during its participation at Tourism Expo Japan 2025, held from 25 to 28 September at Aichi Sky Expo.The state delegation was led by Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, and Mr. Rakesh Goliya, Assistant Manager (Events & Marketing), Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.Throughout the event, the delegation conducted a series of meaningful B2B meetings with Japanese tour operators, travel companies, and industry leaders.The discussions provided an important platform to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s world-class tourism offerings, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka, its globally renowned tiger reserves, spiritual and Buddhist circuits, as well as its emerging focus on sustainable and rural tourism experiences.Japanese partners expressed keen interest in Madhya Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, wildlife safaris, and spiritual tourism, which align closely with the travel preferences of Japanese visitors.By actively engaging with the Japanese travel trade at Tourism Expo Japan 2025, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has reaffirmed its commitment to building stronger international partnerships and positioning the state as a leading destination for authentic, eco-conscious, and culturally immersive journeys.

Sanchi Stupa Holy Centre of Buddhism | Sanchi | Raisen | Bhopal | Madhya Pradesh Tourism

