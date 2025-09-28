St Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A2007178

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 @2100

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Jessica Lesperance

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/27/25 at approximately 2100 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks responded to a residence on Main St in the town of Sheldon for reports of an assault. Further investigation revealed that Jessica Lesperance had assaulted a family or household member and had assaulted another person on scene. Lesperance was issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 09/29/25 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/25 @1300

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

