St Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2007178

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                             

STATION: St Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 @2100

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jessica Lesperance                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/27/25 at approximately 2100 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks responded to a residence on Main St in the town of Sheldon for reports of an assault. Further investigation revealed that Jessica Lesperance had assaulted a family or household member and had assaulted another person on scene. Lesperance was issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 09/29/25 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/25 @1300            

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

Legal Disclaimer:

