St Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault
CASE#: 25A2007178
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 @2100
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Jessica Lesperance
AGE: 43
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/27/25 at approximately 2100 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks responded to a residence on Main St in the town of Sheldon for reports of an assault. Further investigation revealed that Jessica Lesperance had assaulted a family or household member and had assaulted another person on scene. Lesperance was issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 09/29/25 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/25 @1300
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police- St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993
