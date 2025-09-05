Lloyd & Mousilli Expands International Footprint with New Office in Damascus

Feras Mousilli on the speaking panel at SYNC conference in Syria Feras Mousilli at DIGIT (Digital Incubator for the Generation of Innovative Talents) in Damascus, Syria Feras Mousilli with Syrian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Lloyd & Mousilli

Boutique IP and tech law firm announces grand opening of Damascus office, serving entrepreneurs and businesses in the Middle East.

Our Damascus office is more than just an expansion. It’s a commitment to empowering Syrian entrepreneurs with the legal tools they need to thrive in a global economy.” — Feras Mousilli

DAMASCUS, SYRIA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd & Mousilli , a boutique law firm recognized for its expertise in intellectual property and technology law, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Damascus, Syria. This expansion marks an important milestone in the firm’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses across the Middle East.With a long history of advising clients at the intersection of corporate, commercial, and intellectual property law, Lloyd & Mousilli is uniquely positioned to guide Syrian companies as they grow, innovate, and expand internationally. The Damascus office will serve as a hub for providing specialized legal services in:● Startup & Corporate Formation – helping new ventures establish strong legal foundations.● Intellectual Property Protection – safeguarding trademarks, patents, and copyrights both locally and abroad.● Technology & Cross-Border Transactions – supporting businesses navigating global expansion.● Regulatory Compliance – ensuring companies remain aligned with local and international regulations.“Our Damascus office is more than just an expansion. It’s a commitment to empowering Syrian entrepreneurs with the legal tools they need to thrive in a global economy,” said Feras Mousilli , Managing Partner. “We believe this step not only strengthens our international practice but also supports the rebuilding and modernization of the Syrian business landscape.”To coincide with this launch, Lloyd & Mousilli has also released a whitepaper addressing the complex U.S. sanctions landscape and its impact on doing business in Syria, offering clarity and practical guidance for companies seeking to engage in compliant, sustainable growth.The whitepaper is available for free PDF download at syria.lloydmousilli.com About Lloyd & MousilliLloyd & Mousilli is a boutique law firm headquartered in the United States with a strong international presence. The firm specializes in intellectual property law, corporate and commercial law, and technology law, advising clients ranging from startups to established enterprises worldwide.

