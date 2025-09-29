CCM Magazine Reveals Third Day as October Cover Story

CCM Magazine - Third Day Cover (October 2025)

We are so excited about our upcoming 30th Anniversary tour, and what better way to kick off this season than hanging out with CCM Magazine.” — Third Day's Mark Lee

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine is proud to announce its October digital cover story, featuring trailblazing Christian rock band, Third Day. After a 10-year break, the band is back together for an upcoming 30th anniversary reunion tour, and they stopped by CCM Magazine for this exclusive first look which includes live in-studio performances which will be available exclusively on CCM's YouTube and at CCMMagazine.com "We had a great time playing music together — the four of us original Third Day members — for the first time in 10 years,” says frontman Mac Powell. "I remember telling Mark that night after we left… “It feels like we took a few months off not 10 years! CCM Magazine was a huge contributor to helping us learn more about Christian music and artists that influenced us so much in the early days of Third Day. I can remember the first time we were on the cover — it felt like being a kid on Christmas morning! It was a dream come true. We are so glad that Logan and his team are continuing that great legacy of support and spreading the message of Christian music!”Adds Mark Lee: “We are so excited about our upcoming 30th Anniversary tour, and what better way to kick off this season than hanging out with CCM Magazine. They’ve been so supportive of us through the years, and it we had an amazing time catching up with Logan.”The October rollout will include exclusive content across CCM’s platforms:* Cover Reveal – Monday, September 29* Longform Cover Story & Interview Release – Wednesday, October 1* Exclusive Performances available exclusively on CCM’s YouTube channel and CCMMagazine.com – Friday, October 3Additional bonus content will be unveiled throughout the month as CCM looks back on Third Day’s history and their upcoming reunion tour.CCM co-editor Logan Sekulow says… “Sitting just a few feet away from Mac, Mark, David, and Tai was surreal. To be able to spend real time with them, not just a quick interview but hours together, felt like coming full circle. That’s why this cover matters. It’s not just about nostalgia, it’s about honoring a band that carried a generation seamlessly from rock into worship and still has a message to share. It was an honor and I can’t wait for people to experience the cover story content we have for them.”Adds co-editor Amanda Sekulow… “Third Day’s legacy runs deep. For us personally, their music was formative. Their songs have walked us through heartbreak, hope, and faith. Putting them on the cover isn’t just celebrating their reunion, it’s acknowledging how important it is in this moment to see a band come back and unite generations. We need voices like theirs right now.”Under new ownership, CCM Magazine relaunched in August with Christian music legend Steven Curtis Chapman on the cover, followed by a September cover story with breakout artist, Megan Woods. With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media.Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience.For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com

