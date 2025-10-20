Erica Lane Unwraps the Magic of the Season with New Christmas Single 'Secret Workshop'

Erica Lane, "Secret Workshop"

First release from upcoming holiday album “Here We Come a Caroling” — available everywhere November 21, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning singer-songwriter Erica Lane is set to spread holiday cheer with the release of her enchanting new single, “Secret Workshop,” available today on all major streaming platforms The festive new track marks the first single from Lane’s forthcoming holiday album, Here We Come a Caroling, produced by eight-time GRAMMYwinner Danny Duncan (Tauren Wells, Michael W. Smith, We the Kings). The album, due November 21st, showcases Lane’s signature blend of jazz, pop, and Celtic influences, delivering both fresh takes on classic carols and imaginative original songs that capture the spirit and joy of the season.“‘Secret Workshop’ channels the inner child, and I wrote it believing that the wonder and magic of Christmastime should never leave our imaginations,” says Lane. “It's a time to be together—laugh, play, and give yourself away! I hope listeners can find themselves again in those moments just like I do when I hear this song.”In celebration of the new album, Lane and her world-class band will bring her holiday concert event to select cities this Christmas:Dec. 05, 2025 — Globe-News Center for Performing Arts — Amarillo, TXDec. 09, 2025 — Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center — Midland, TXDec. 18, 2025 — Murphey Performance Hall — San Angelo, TXDec. 20, 2025 — Plaza Theatre — El Paso, TXWith a career defined by captivating vocals and soul-stirring songwriting, Erica Lane has earned spots on the Billboard, Mediabase, and New Music Weekly charts, while her music has been featured in numerous films and television programs.A former Miss Houston and Top 10 U.S. Miss World, Lane has performed internationally, sharing the stage with notable talents including Jon Voight, George Lopez, Candace Cameron Bure, and Chonda Pierce.“Secret Workshop” offers listeners a musical invitation to rediscover the wonder of the holidays — a sparkling introduction to what promises to be one of the season’s most delightful Christmas albums.For more information about Erica Lane and her upcoming album, visit www.EricaLane.com

