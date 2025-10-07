Natasha Owens Celebrates Success of 'The Chosen One' with President Trump in the Oval Office

Natasha Owens presents President Donald J. Trump with an award commemorating over 2 billion social media impressions for her viral hit, "The Chosen One." (L-R) Cindy Root, Wayne Allyn Root, President Donald J. Trump, Natasha Owens, David Owens Natasha Owens (Radiate Music) Natasha Owens, "The Chosen One" (Radiate Music)

I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share how music can unite, uplift, and remind us of the divine purpose guiding America’s destiny.” — Natasha Owens

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, October 6, patriotic powerhouse Natasha Owens visited the White House to present President Donald J. Trump with an award plaque commemorating the tremendous success of her single, “ The Chosen One ” (Radiate Music). Inspired by the President’s courageous presidential campaign, in which he miraculously survived an assasination attempt, the single and music video have accumulated over 2 billion social media impressions to date.When Natasha Owens released the song in June 2024, she could never have imagined how prophetic it would become just a month later following the attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump. The pro-Trump anthem went viral on TikTok and landed in the Top 20, and the song quickly became the unofficial theme song of the MAGA movement.Inspired by an article titled The Chosen One from conservative radio and TV personality Wayne Allyn Root, Natasha collaborated with her writing partner and producer, GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin and her husband David Owens to bring the song to life. A Truth Social post from President Trump and a slew of media appearances including "The Root Reaction” on Real America’s Voice, helped kick the song into overdrive.“It was a tremendous honor for me, my husband David, Wayne Allyn Root and his wife Cindy to visit the White House and personally present President Donald J. Trump with an honorary award for my song ‘The Chosen One,’” says Natasha. "This song was written to honor his strength, courage, and unwavering faith in leading our nation through challenging times. Standing in the People’s House to recognize his leadership and the message behind this song was a moment I will never forget. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share how music can unite, uplift, and remind us of the divine purpose guiding America’s destiny.”Once cancelled for her vocal support of President Trump and conservative values, the former Christian music mainstay has become a popular MAGA brand, vindicated by the massive success of her #1 smash hit “ Trump Won ” and the viral hit “The Chosen One.” Despite ongoing censorship, her music has topped music charts and generated billions of social media impressions, solidifying her as a leading voice at the intersection of faith, patriotism, and culture.In addition to the new single, Natasha released her long-awaited 7th studio album, That America (Radiate Music) in October. Natasha kicked off the new year by performing at multiple events during inauguration week as well as CPAC DC, and has been a frequent performer at CPAC events, Mar A Lago, and many other conservative gatherings. She recently traveled south of the border to perform for the President of Argentina and at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico. She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, One America News Network, Huckabee, Real America’s Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Just the News Not Noise, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com

