Faith In Music Foundation Launches to Empower Musicians by Removing Financial Barriers and Fostering Creative Growth

New faith-based nonprofit provides grants for touring and recording to support full-time artists in sharing their gifts

We started this foundation because we saw too many talented musicians struggling to keep creating in an industry that's become increasingly challenging.” — Michael Sweet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Faith in Music Foundation, a new faith-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting musicians, officially launches today with a mission to eliminate financial barriers that prevent musicians from sharing their gifts with the world. Founded by Michael Sweet (of iconic rock band Stryper ) and his wife and manager, Lisa Champagne-Sweet, the foundation believes that music is a universal language with the power to change lives, build communities, and inspire hope."We started this foundation because we saw too many talented musicians struggling to keep creating in an industry that's become increasingly challenging," said Michael Sweet. "God placed this on our hearts back in 2013, and after years of conversations and planning, we're excited to provide the resources artists need to record, tour, and grow with excellence."The foundation offers two grant programs designed to support full-time musicians who are committed to enriching others through their work:• Touring Support Grant: Provides financial assistance for travel, lodging, and other expenses related to live performances. Artists can apply for funding for upcoming tours to cover projected costs or for past tours that resulted in financial losses.• Recording Support Grant: Offers funding to help cover the costs of studio time, production, mixing, mastering, and other recording-related expenses.Grant applications are accepted quarterly, with the inaugural period opening on October 15, 2025, and closing on November 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Eligible artists are encouraged to apply online at https://www.faithinmusic.com/get-help The organization invites donations to directly impact musicians facing financial challenges, with every contribution helping musicians who are struggling to keep creating in a tough and ever-changing industry. To donate or learn more, visit www.faithinmusic.com About Faith in Music Foundation:At Faith In Music Foundation, we believe that every artist deserves the opportunity to make their mark on the world. We are a faith-based nonprofit foundation dedicated to empowering musicians by breaking down the financial barriers that prevent them from pursuing their dreams. Whether they’re recording their first album, hitting the road for a tour, or growing their skills with established professionals, we are here to provide crucial support. Our mission is to build a vibrant, inclusive community that connects aspiring musicians with opportunities, offers support to established artists who want to continue enriching the world with their music, and aids industry workers in building experience and furthering their careers. Through love, kindness, and a shared passion for music, we strive to create a space where everyone can thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.