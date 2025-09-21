Docufraud Laboratory Announces Expert Digital Analysis of Documents and Personal Devices

Logo Forensic Expert Voice Recognition Technician

Forensics is used to confirm if a document has been backdated, or altered after signing. The Analysis of unwanted images, video’s, texts or email messages.

Providing Forensic Laboratory Services Since 2017” — Dwayne Strocen

TORONTO, CANADA, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Docufraud Forensic Laboratory is pleased to announce the integrated use of leading edge forensic technology and forensic experts to combat the proliferation of fraud and unlawful activity.At Docufraud, digital forensic analysis comes in two formats but includes many variations on the theme.Forensic document examiners encounter numerous instances where a document is believed to have been backdated or altered after signing. The determination of alteration or backdating has been a difficult task for document examiners. Many are not trained or skilled in the use of digital forensics. Or to understand the lengths an offender will go to commit fraud. Traditionally, a visual examination using magnification has been commonplace. If the suspect has advanced computer skills, visual detection can be difficult or impossible.We’re also pleased to announce the forensic skills used to examine documents is also used to forensically examine a personal electronic device , tablet or computer. Not only for altered documents, but for unwanted or incriminating images, text messages or emails. A digital forensic expert is skilled in the use of technology, systems and methods needed to extract hidden metadata from a document or device. A digital footprint always remains, perhaps by a disgruntled employee or an external source. Yet, every problem has a solution.What if it's possible to recover and analyse deleted, hidden or corrupted files from computers, mobile phones and storage devices. Verification of data integrity is our goal and the detection of tampering, backdating or forgery. But that's not the whole story. It is imperative that proper chain-of-custody procedures be used to preserve evidence for legal proceedings in civil or criminal trial.Text and email messages can be incriminating evidence especially if presented in court, but how can authenticity or the originating source be confirmed? Our experts are trained and skilled in the examination and extraction of email headers, attachments, and metadata to identify the anonymous sender. We’ll use forensic imaging to identify server routing, originating IP's and check for spoofing or manipulation. There's also network forensics that includes capturing and analysing traffic to investigate incidents.It's often asked what set’s us apart from an experienced computer user, what constitutes a forensic expert? Not only are the best of the best employed by us, but our team is experienced providers of expert witness court testimony. Detection of the source problem does not end there. A forensic expert knows how to preserve evidence and present court testimony to support their findings with credible supporting documentation.The use of technology is limited only by the imagination of it’s user. If there's a legal defence pending or if an organization can benefit from from unwanted intrusion that requires forensic expertise, we’re happy to assist by providing expert witness court testimony when needed. This announcement strengthens the capability of Docufraud's forensic laboratory. It allows all customers and organizations easy access to professional expertise not always readily available. Our customers deserve the best possible outcome.

